The Loose Carry NRL Podcast is back on Zero Tackle after Round 11, with the panel exploring plenty of hard-hitting questions in the run to the State of Origin period.

This week, host Phoenix Trinidad is joined by Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde, analyst Darren Parkin, and rugby league coach Lee Addison.

After a weekend full of comebacks in the competition, it's little surprise that they get plenty of airtime, with the Dolphins, Rabbitohs and Bulldogs all getting plenty of chat.

Stephen Crichton's important, Latrell Mitchell's X-Factor, and whether Mitchell Moses can really play State of Origin with one win from three in his games with the Eels are discussed, before Scott tries to put his feelings as a Dragons fan into words.

Lee again questions whether dropping Lachlan Ilias was really the right call, before the panel turn their attention to Saturday night's draw between the North Queensland Cowboys and Penrith Panthers, and Sunday afternoon's one-way traffic smash up as the Melbourne Storm put 64 points on the Wests Tigers.

William Kennedy, who is reportedly only going to be offered about $300,000 to remain with the Sharks, then comes under the microscope, with the panel attempting - and for the most part failing - to find him a new home.

Just maybe, it'll be the Perth Bears in 2027.

Refereeing consistency continues to be a bug bear of the competition, before some quick Origin selection calls are made, and the panel head to the mailbag.

The Loose Carry Podcast is available on Zero Tackle's Youtube Channel, as well as our other show The Knock On with Dan and Terry each week.