Despite the rain, Magic Round more than produced the goods!

The football was incredible, the crowds were massive and the occasion near perfect.

For those of us here at Zero Tackle, it produced plenty of talking points!

ADVERTISEMENT

Power Rankings wise, the top two stood tall, the Storm fell, the Sharks and Broncos continued their week to week switch.

The next few rounds are super important with the Origin period looming large.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following Round Nine?:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (Last Week: 1)

The Dogs made full use of the long turnaround and rebounded quickly from their first loss of the season. They smashed the poor, old Titans to the tune of 38 points to 18.

Jacob Kiraz put his best foot forward for Origin selection with a hattrick and 227 run metres. His partnership with Stephen Crichton may prove vital for the Blues.

The win set up a mouth watering 1 vs 2 contest this weekend as the Dogs travel to Canberra to play the Bulldogs. Delicious!

2. Canberra Raiders (2)

Kaeo Weekes scored the try of the weekend in the final moments to send their clash with the Storm into Golden Point.

Jamal Fogarty, who had a brilliant game himself, nailed the match-winner from the tee to sink the Storm. Hudsong Young should walk into an Origin jersey.

Canberra host the table topping Bulldogs this weekend in what could be the clash of the season thus far. Both teams are sitting pretty as we enter the Origin period.

3. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors continue to stun both opponents and the wider NRL community with their brilliance in 2025.

Luke Metcalf has to be close to everyone's favourite player right now, right? His first half against the Cowboys was as close to perfect as you'll see this season.

I cannot wait for their clash with the Dragons on Saturday. Both sides can turn on the points and my guess is that the Warriors will feast.

4. Melbourne Storm (3)

The Storm continue to be the embodiment of that video turn meme - sometime's maybe good, sometimes maybe ... not os good.

Trent Loiero and Stefano Utoikamanu would have been smart to avoid the locker room post game. Ryan Papenhuyzen and Sualauvi Faalogo were absolutely incredible on the night.

We all know the Storm's record coming off a loss. They host the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. I dare say you can expect a big improvement.

5. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks are another team who jump up and down here week to week. Their win against the Eels was comfortable yet, again, they had a drop off that is hard to explain.

Nicho Hynes had a hand in everything while William Kennedy banked more Dally M points. KL Iro looked like a monster upon his return. Sam Stonestreet crossed for yet another try double.

A huge clash with bitter rivals Manly awaits this Sunday at Brookvale. We might finally see what the Sharks really are in 2025.

6. Brisbane Broncos (5)

The Broncos round out our third team here who just continue to bounce up and down the rankings. They're so, so good one week yet awful the next.

Brisbane, despite huge efforts from Pat Carrigan and Payne Haas, as well as Selwyn Cobbo, were played off the park by the Panthers in Magic Round.

I don't know what to expect against the Bunnies this weekend. Surely they win? Maybe not? Must be super frustrating as a fan.

7. Wests Tigers (9)

The Tigers are absolutely flying in 2025. Their 34-28 win over the Dragons was super entertaining in some challenging conditions.

Jahream Bula was absolutely magic on the night in running for 271 metres. I cannot believe there is anyone out there who doesn't have Terrell May in their Origin side.

The Tigers, despite back to back wins, face a monumental challenge this weekend as they host the Storm ... off a loss.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly missed out on the festivities of Magic Round but will be better for the week off.

They host the up and down Sharks on Sunday afternoon at a sold out Brookvale Oval. Should be a good clash between old enemies.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The Cowboys frustrate me, so much! At times they played spectator against the Warriors, then out of nowhere they looked unstoppable.

Scott Drinkwater and Tom Dearden are amazing footballers. Jason Taumalolo has looked five years younger again in recent weeks.

North Queensland play host to the Panthers in Saturday night's main event. Should be a cracker!

10. Sydney Roosters (13)

The Roosters are starting to look a lot more like, well the Roosters. They beat the Dolphins in front of a hostile crowd on Friday night.

James Tedesco deserves an Origin recall and may end up being the unluckiest man in the competition. Victor Radley, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Robert Toia all crossed for doubles on the night.

A bye this weekend will allow the squad to rest up before what looks as though it will be a demanding Origin period.

11. The Dolphins (10)

The Dolphins played their part in a very entertaining Friday night clash with the Roosters but fell short.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow crossed for a double while Isaiya Katoa continues to light up the competition. Unfortunately they just couldn't match the Roosters across 80 minutes.

An away trip to Parramatta on Thursday night is almost must win. They need to rack up the wins prior to the Origin period where they'll lose a few players.

12. Penrith Panthers (14)

Nathan Cleary and the Penrith Panthers reminded us all of exactly who they are on Sunday afternoon. They whacked the Broncos!

Thomas Jenkins crossed for a double while Luron Patea scored his first NRL try. Blaize Talagi is really starting to look the part!

Penrith travel to North Queensland to play the Cowboys on Saturday night. Both teams will be treating this like a Finals game knowing what is coming over the next few months.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (11)

The Dragons had their moment on Saturday night but it was a night they'll ultimately want to forget.

If Jaydn Su'A held onto that ball right on half time, this could have been a very different story and outcome for the Red V. Alas, it was not meant to be.

The Dragons return to the Gong this weekend when they host the red hot Warriors. Should be fun.

14. South Sydney Rabbitohs (12)

The Bunnies are broken! I don't know how else to put it.

The Knights, a team struggling to score a point, ran up 30, despite horror conditions. Souths offered very little resistance or much in attack themselves.

A host of stars return for Friday's clash with the Broncos. They'll need any body, literally any single body, they can get right now.

15. Newcastle Knights (17)

You would assume the Knights, having just beaten the Bunnies, would be above them. That, though, illustrates how bad Newcastle have been in the past few weeks!

Newcastle did bounce back to form, in a big way, against the Rabbits at Magic Round. Daniel Saifiti turned back the clock while Fletcher Sharpe continues to impress in the six.

The Knights host the Titans in the most Friday evening game of all time. In all seriousness though, Newcastle have the perfect opportunity to go back to back.

16. Parramatta Eels (15)

The Eels showed some great signs against the Sharks on Friday evening but were a distant second best.

Ignore calls from the fans over a Bunker call that didn't result in points, the Eels only really fired when the Sharks were down to 12.

A home game against the Dolphins on Thursday night presents a brilliant chance to lock in a victory pre Origin.

17. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans season continues to go from bad to worse. The David Fifita story provided a distraction while the side got stomped by a Dogs team held together with tape.

Beau Fermor was a real highlight on the day. I haven't given that guy anywhere near enough credit in 2025.

Newcastle, albeit off a good win, are hardly setting the competition on fire right now. The Titans start as massive outsiders.