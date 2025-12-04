Long-term Canterbury Bulldogs sponsor Arthur Laundy has thrown his hat in the ring to purchase a stake in the Wests Tigers, while a Holman-Barnes director has explained the club's recent board changes.

The Tigers, who finally appeared to be turning things around on the field under the coaching of Benji Marshall, have had yet another off-season shake-up.

Barry O'Farrell and three directors have been axed by the club, while there is also talk that CEO Shane Richardson, who has been instrumental in recent recruitment plays for the joint-venture, could also head for the exit.

Speaking to News Corp, Laundy said he doesn't believe the joint-venture between Balmain and Western Suburbs works, and would be open to buying the club. As it stands, the Holman-Barnes group owns 90 per cent of the club.

"It would be the only way they are ever going to survive," Laundy told The Daily Telegraph.

"I can't see how this (joint venture) can ever work, so I'd be happy to look at buying Wests' 90 per cent.

"Yes, I'm certainly prepared to look at it.

"I have a soft spot for Balmain, and I will always be a Balmain person."

It's understood the Tigers would be valued at between $40 and $50 million, with Laundy ready to spend about $20 million, and the remaining money to be raised through other business people.

There has been talk in recent times that Balmain and Wests could ultimately unwind their merger; however, the chance of the NRL agreeing to add an extra club in Sydney appears slim to none.

The Holman-Barnes group, who are in damage control yet again, explained they shuffled the board because they had a minority say in controlling the club, despite their 90 per cent ownership.

Fans are set to hold a protest this next weekend in a bid to move the NRL to reshape the governance of the joint-venture, which hasn't played finals football in more than a decade.