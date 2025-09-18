Victor Radley's future with the Sydney Roosters is looking bleak, after being mixed up in an alleged drug scandal involving former teammate Brandon Smith.The Roosters', and more specifically Nick Politis', anti-drug policy is one of the strictest in the NRL, and after it was revealed that there had been internal discussions surrounding the potential sacking of Radley, his time in Bondi looks nigh over.While many NRL clubs could use Radley's services, it seems one overseas squad could be keen on his services.According to Sport Confidential, the London Broncos, who were recently bought by Darren Lockyer, are eager to sign as many NRL players as possible, with Radley topping the list."We are in a position where we want to grab half a dozen guys with NRL experience and add them to the current squad," Lockyer told the Daily Telegraph."We have only two or three at the moment, so we are monitoring a few situations."He then confirmed his interest in Radley, admitting the Broncos would consider bringing him on."If Victor becomes available, we would need to have an internal discussion about it."Radley has two years left on his contract; however, there is a growing belief that the Roosters would be open to letting him go early.