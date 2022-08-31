Tim Sheens looks set to make his next big signing for the struggling Wests Tigers, recruiting former Canberra coach David Furner to join the club as one of his assistants in 2023.

Furner, one of the more renowned assistant coaches in the competition, has spent the last two seasons with Canterbury and Newcastle, and now appears all but certain to reunite with the man that debuted him 30 years ago in the NSWRL.

Furner played 200 matches for the Raiders, half of which under Sheens, and last assisted the veteran coach ten years ago for the Australian Kangaroos, and now appear set to reunite at Concord.

Furner joins Benji Marshall as an assistant, the former Kiwi international set to spend the next two years as an understudy before graduating to head coach of the Wests Tigers in 2025.

The coaching trio have a massive task on their hands next season, with the club set to collect its maiden wooden spoon at the end of next round, while simultaneously ensuring marquee recruit Isaiah Papali'i doesn't backflip on his multi-million dollar contract with the club.

The Wests Tigers will face Furner's former side Canberra, who he head coached for five seasons from 2009 to 2013, on Sunday afternoon as they attempt to end their tumultuous season on a high.