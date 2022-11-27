Tim Sheens has reportedly been in discussions with Nathan Brown as the Parramatta Eels' forward continues his pursuit of a new deal.

Brown is off-contract at the end of the 2023 season, and the club have previously confirmed he won't be offered a new deal to remain in the blue and gold long-term.

The situation regarding the one-time New South Wales State of Origin representative came to a head during the 2022 NRL season when he was first hit by dwindling minutes, and then dropped altogether from Brad Arthur's setup.

He was ultimately recalled for the losing effort in the NRL grand final, but long-term, Brown's cards are on the wall at the Eels, with the club also giving him permission to negotiate for an immediate release if he manages to lock down a contract.

According to News Corp, the pair were spotted at Strathfield on Wednesday.

It was reported throughout the second half of the 2022 season on multiple occasions that Brown could be in line for a switch to the Wests Tigers, and while that never materialised with the club itself going through a chaotic period following the axing of Michael Maguire, new head coach Tim Sheens is reportedly still keen on bringing Brown to Concord for 2023.

The joint venture are aiming to steer away from the bottom of the table next season, and while they have lost James Tamou, Zane Musgrove and Luciano Leilua, the Tigers have already brought in Isaiah Papali'i, David Klemmer and Apisai Koroisau, as well as putting plenty of faith in a young crop of forwards led by the recently re-signed Justin Matamua.

It's understood the Tigers are on the lookout for a number 13 though after the departure of Jackson Hastings, and while John Bateman is set to sign with the club out of the English Super League, various reports have suggested they have room in the salary cap for two gun players.

Hastings was believed to be set to fill the number 13 jumper at the joint venture in 2023, however, he was moved to the Newcastle Knights in a swap deal for Klemmer.

Brown's signature would give the Tigers an instant starting 13 who will add yet more mettle to their defence which was one of the weakest in the competition during 2022, fitting into a middle third rotation which includes Klemmer, Joe Ofahenguae, Stefano Utoikamanu and Alex Twal among others.