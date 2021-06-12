Shaun Johnson has shown NRL clubs he is far from a spent force after his game-winning performance against Penrith.

It must be said the Penrith were missing a host of stars due to State of Origin, but Johnson’s performance was stellar.

Johnson booted a monster field goal to secure the 19-18 win for the Sharks just weeks after being told he wouldn’t be at the club next season. Johnson, along with Aaron Woods and Josh Dugan will be let go when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The New Zealand halfback put in a vintage display to show clubs he can still be a very valuable piece to their puzzle for 2022 and beyond.

Speaking to Channel Nine after the game, Johnson said he was upset to be leaving the sharks at the end of the year but understood the club’s decision.

“I got the news a couple weeks back and it obviously wasn’t the news I wanted to hear,” Johnson said.

“I had hopes of seeing my career out at this club. They gave me an opportunity three years ago. I have certainly enjoyed my time here. So, it’s not meant to be; they want to head in a different direction, I really do respect that.

“But for me all I can focus on is coming out here, getting some games under my belt, and trusting that next year will take care of itself. Tonight hopefully helps.”

Johnson was recently linked with a move to South Sydney, who are one of the many clubs who are seeking a new halfback. The Rabbitohs join the Bulldogs in the race for Johnson’s signature which won’t come cheap.

An issue in Johnson’s bid to find a new club will be his wage demands. He is reportedly seeking around $900,000 per season with that figure ruling out Canberra and his former team, the Warriors.