Cronulla Sharks half Shaun Johnson reacted visibly upset to finding out live on air that the entire NRL would be shipped to Queensland in the coming days.

The news followed New South Wales' worsening COVID situation, with the NRL fearful the state government would pull the plug on the competition in the coming days if they didn't get out.

It means 12 clubs - all of those in Sydney, as well as the Warriors, Raiders and Knights, will be moved to Queensland for at least the next month. Only the Cowboys and Storm will be able to stay at home alongside the Broncos and Titans.

While he acknowledged players will do what it takes to keep the game on the field, Johnson admitted it would be hard with his young family.

“It’s disappointing,” he said.

“Yeah I’ve got my views on how Sydney in particular has handled this whole situation. Look, as long as we get to keep playing I guess and this is our job.

“Whatever it takes to deliver what we get paid to do. I’m sure all the players will get on board.

“But we’ve got lives outside of football, I’ve got a young family and we’ve got no support over here anyway. It’ll be a difficult conversation to go home to my wife.”

Johnson didn't take long to throw his only suggestion onto social media though.

Comp should re locate to NZ. Play right up and down the country. Players/ staff are in a bubble already so no COVID. Reward the Wa’s for their sacrifice. NZ would love it. Think I’m onto something here 🧐 — Shaun Johnson (@Shaun_Johnson90) July 11, 2021

Johnson, who will be returning to the Warriors next year, mentioned the sacrifices the club has made over the past two seasons to keep the 16-team competition going.

Given there is now a travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia, the Warriors had planned to play their final home game of the year back in Auckland, although those plans may not be on the backburner.

But Johnson wants the entire competition moved to New Zealand, and while it would seem unfeasible to the NRL, financially it may be not that much worse than moving 12 teams to Queensland.

Johnson's plan would encounter major difficulties with timezones though, given New Zealand is two hours ahead of Australia. It's for that reason Thursday night, late Friday, late Saturday and the late Sunday games are virtually never held in New Zealand.

Given the TV contract deal in place with Channel 9 and Fox Sports, it would seem an impossible task for the NRL to uproot to New Zealand, but needless to say, talk of repaying the Warriors for their nearly two full seasons in Australia will be the talk of the town as the world begins to open up in 2022.

Plans such as giving the Warriors 24 home games have been floated, as has extra games in New Zealand such as State of Origin or extra internationals.