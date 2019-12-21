Cronulla Sharks young gun Teig Wilton has signed a new three-year deal which will see him remain in the Shire until at least 2023.

“He’s a super kid, good character, well respected by his peers, trains really hard and lives by the values of the club,” Sharks head coach John Morris said on the club website.

“He’s a highly rated rookie, he’s come through our system, SG Ball, he won a Jersey Flegg premiership, Captained NSW 20’s last year, played for the Jets.

“His signing is exciting news for the club.”

Wilton represented NSW Country Under 16’s, NSW Origin 18’s and was twice in the Blues 20’s side, the second of those two years as team captain.

“It was a massive move for me to come up here but the club has given me so much, especially coming through the grades,” Wilton said.

“When I was coming off contract I really just wanted to stay at Cronulla. I love all the staff, the players, the people. It’s an honour to play for the Sharks.”