Cronulla flyer Ronaldo Mulitalo has set his sights on representing New Zealand at next year's World Cup, a decision that comes months after his broken Origin dream.

Multialo was poised to represent the Maroons in Game II of this year's series against New South Wales before the QRL confirmed the 22-year-old was ineligible to represent Queensland just hours prior to the opening whistle.

Following on from the heartbreaking decision that saw Mulitalo plucked from Paul Green's squad in the 11th hour, the Auckland-born winger is now eyeing a place in the Kiwis' squad for his next representative venture.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, Mulitalo expressed his passion to represent New Zealand and feature in Michael Maguire's side for the World Cup.

“Whether I get selected or not for the Kiwis, I don’t know, but I will always show respect to the jersey I wear,’’ he said.

“I’ll be as proud and passionate as any Kiwi.

“It’s been a hard six months, juggling where I sit in terms of all this. “But this is where I am and the World Cup next year is my next goal now.

“I really want to be a part of something special with New Zealand.’’

New Zealand had shown initial interest in handing Mulitalo a representative lifeline in July this year, just days after the Blues' 26-0 romping of Queensland.

Maguire flagged the Sharks winger would be an option for their future aspirations following an impressive campaign with Cronulla in 2021.

"He's moved into that [representative] space, into Queensland level, so he's seen what the top-end of town is in that quality of player," said Maguire in July.

"To be able to have someone like him come into the Kiwis down the track would be something that we're looking at, for sure.

"I've spoken to Ronaldo prior but we haven't for a while due to the internationals being sort of put on the shelf at the moment. But fingers crossed everything can sort itself out for the end of the season."

Mulitalo will set his sights on bettering his game for the 2022 season as the new-look Sharks plan a return to the top-eight.

Newly-arrived coach Craig Fitzgibbon has officially begun his reign at the Shire, with star recruits Nicho Hynes, Cameron McInnes and Dale Finucane set to lead the charge for Cronulla next season.

With the Sharks' premiership credentials bolstered by their balance of key retentions and high-profile acquisitions, Mulitalo's stocks could rise in time for New Zealand's World Cup bid at the conclusion of next season.