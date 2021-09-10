Polarising back Josh Dugan has had his contract with Cronulla torn up.

The shire side came to the decision on after the 31-year-old was caught breaching Covid protocols for the second time this season.

Dugan is set to lose upwards of $120,000 owed to him via the now terminated deal and can also expect to be out of pocket a further $95,000 due to an array of fines handed down by the league and the Sharks respectively.

The heavily tattooed fullback first drew the ire of the relative authorities in late June of this year after being caught at a restaurant in Potts Point.

However, after then being sprung in Lithgow - more than 150-kilometres away from his listed address - in late August, the former Origin representative has seemingly used up his last strike.

Despite the act of travelling to the central tablelands being enough to see his stay at Shark Park come to a careering halt, Dugan is reportedly set to contest the findings of this latest incident in court on October 7.

Dugan's manager, Paul Sutton, is seeking to find suitors for his client's services both in the NRL and in the Super League.

Still, due to this latest string of controversies, and the fact that he only managed eight appearances in a black, white and blue jersey this season, Dugan's professional career could well be over.

"The Sharks have terminated the contract of Josh Dugan following a second Apollo protocols breach," a club statement reads.

The decision was made after a review and internal hearing process, with the Club and Josh's management mutually agreeing to the immediate termination.

The second breach occurred on August 20, with Josh having fronted the Sharks Disciplinary Committee for a previous breach which occurred back in June.

The Sharks will make no further comment on the matter."