Round 3 produced a plethora of talking points. Some positive, some not to much.\n\nTwo teams remain undefeated following the Broncos's second half comeback to beat the previously unblemished Storm.\n\nMeanwhile two teams remain winless. Funnily enough, they play this upcoming weekend, which means (most likely) only one team won't have a win through four rounds.\n\nElsewhere, the Dogs and Dolphins both recorded second wins, while the Sharks and Roosters were humbled.\n\nThis is likely the last week (crazy results aside of course) where we'll see big jumps based on one result.\n\nWith that said, below are our Power Rankings following Round Three:\n\n1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 2)\n\nAs well as the second team here have played, I don't believe there is a single person in the world who could dispute the Panthers being number one.\n\nThey absolutely dismantled the Roosters on Friday night. I was there and Roosters fans were broken by halftime. \n\nThese new rules are literally perfect for the Panthers line-up, who could win under any circumstances if we're being serious.\n\nThey start as ridiculously short priced favourites on Saturday evening against the Eels.\n\n2. New Zealand Warriors (3)\n\nI love what I've seen from the Warriors to start the 2026 season. They beat the undermanned Knights, with ease, to continue their perfect run.\n\nTanah Boyd and Jackson Ford have turned into future immortals over the off-season.\n\nErin Clark is literally twice the player right now than he was prior to wearing Warriors colours.\n\nFriday night's game, at home, against the depleted Tigers, presents a perfect opportunity to go 4-0.\n\n3. Melbourne Storm (1)\n\nThe Storm copped a brutal reality check in the second half of their loss to the Brisbane Broncos on Friday night.\n\n14-0 up at the break, it looked like business as usual for the competition heavyweights but they lost momentum big time in the second stanza.\n\nSualauvi Faalogo continued his unbelievable start to 2026 with yet another try and 256 run metres.\n\nHard not to see the Storm bounce right back in Townsville on Saturday night.\n\n4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7)\n\nThe Bulldogs recorded their second win of the season, having enjoyed the bye last week, when they beat Canberra on Thursday night.\n\nThe Dogs were good, in dreadful conditions. Ok there was a little luck involved late on but good teams take full advantage.\n\nConnor Watson was blistering, with two try saving plays to literally win the game for his side.\n\nThe Dogs play their first game at Accor Stadium on Saturday. They'll fancy their chances against the Knights.\n\n5. The Dolphins (11)\n\nThe Dolphins sent a message on Saturday evening that they're a very real deal in 2026.\n\nTheir mobile forward pack absolutely ran rings around the Sharks big men. Herbie Farnworth and Jake Averillo feasted out wide.\n\nIf you haven't seen "that" pass by Isaiya Katoa, go source it right away. It was beautiful!\n\nAn "away" game against the Broncos on Friday night shapes as the game of the round.\n\n6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)\n\nThe Bunnies 20-16 win over the Tigers on Saturday night was a super entertaining affair.\n\nLatrell Mitchell's move back to the centres has worked wonders as he looks 23 again. Jye Gray was best on ground at fullback, proving the move has been a big success.\n\nKeaon Koloamatangi is absolutely walking into the Origin set up. Another 157 run metres effort in the middle saw him lead all forwards on the park.\n\nA bye this weekend is well timed as they can rest up and look back on a pretty handy start to the season.\n\n7. Newcastle Knights (4)\n\nThe Knights always looked as though they would struggle against the Warriors sans their three main men.\n\nUnfortunately they couldn't go with the red hot Warriors, despite being cheered on by a monster, first up home crowd for 2026.\n\nGreg Marzhew has reverted back to the beastly winger we knew and loved. Sandon Smith has proven to be a brilliant pick up.\n\nA Saturday afternoon clash with the Dogs looks tough, but hopefully at least some of their cattle will be back on deck.\n\n8. Brisbane Broncos (13)\n\nThe Broncos are on the board for 2026. A second half blitz saw them overcome the mighty Melbourne Storm.\n\nJordan Riki crossed for a double, less than a week after I said he was part of the most underperforming second row of the competition.\n\nCarrigan and Haas bossed the middle allowing Staggs and Walsh to work their magic in space. It's a simple yet effective game-plan for Brisbane.\n\nA monster Friday night clash with the Dolphins is honestly the game I'm most looking forward to this weekend.\n\n9. Wests Tigers (6)\n\nThe Tigers were dreadfully unlucky in their close loss to the Bunnies in Gosford.\n\nLosing Jarome Luai with 15 minutes to go made their job infinitely more difficult. Adam Doueihi also left the field late on, ending any chance of a miracle.\n\nAlex Twal and Sione Fainu were massive on the night. Terrell May's role has changed but I like what I saw.\n\nA tough trip across the Tasman awaits as the Tigers look to bounce straight back sans their star number six.\n\n10. Parramatta Eels (12)\n\nThe Eels have an extra win over the two teams above them but boy was their Sunday defeat over the Dragons scratchy. Plus Round One still lingers in my mind.\n\nUltimately they got the job done against the Dragons to the tune of 30 points to 20. Job very much done.\n\nTallyn Da Silva put in one of the all time great, twenty minute spells. It literally turned the game. Two tries and a try assist before injury ended his day.\n\nTo say they face a tough contest against the Panthers this weekend is the mother of all understatements.\n\n11. Cronulla Sharks (5)\n\nThe Sharks were absolutely battered in front of their home fans on Saturday evening by the Dolphins.\n\nA host of horribly out of form players were outplayed and out-enthused by a far superior Phins outfit.\n\nSam Stonestreet was brilliant for the Sharks, while Will Kennedy literally ran himself to exhaustion. \n\nFans will expect a far better effort in Canberra against the Raiders. \n\n12. Canberra Raiders (10)\n\nThe Raiders were good, at times, despite their loss to the Bulldogs on Thursday night.\n\nThey had the run late on and looked to have it won, if not for a brilliant Connor Tracey tackle.\n\nSavelio Tamale was brilliant in scoring a double and running for over 270 metres. Kaeo Weekes is an absolute joy to watch.\n\nCanberra remain at home and will be well rested for the visit of the Sharks on Sunday. They'll fancy their chances.\n\n13. Sydney Roosters (8)\n\nThe Roosters were absolutely smashed on Friday night by a much, much better Penrith side.\n\nThe home team actually scored first but then spent the rest of the game chasing shadows as Penrith put on 40 unanswered points.\n\nJames Tedesco tried hard and had some success but every time the Roosters threatened, they turned the ball over.\n\nThe tri colours will be expected to be much better on Thursday night when Daly Cherry-Evans returns to Brookvale Oval.\n\n14. North Queensland Cowboys (16)\n\nThe Cowboys are on the board for 2026 thanks to a 30 points to 16 win over the Titans on Sunday evening.\n\nIt was a Scott Drinkwater masterclass as the fullback ran riot. \n\nJaxon Purdue proved why he is a must re-sign for the North Queensland based outfit. Jason Taumalolo is flourishing in the faster game.\n\nA second straight home game awaits as they host the Melbourne Storm on Saturday night. Safe to say this is a step up in quality.\n\n15. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)\n\nThe Dragons played their part in a very entertaining Sunday afternoon clash, albeit in a loss to the Eels.\n\nThey'll feel they did enough to win that contest. Despite a man advantage late on, they just couldn't get the job done.\n\nI know it's early but I feel it is time for Shane Flanagan to start making some tough decisions before the season slips away.\n\nA trip to the Gold Coast shapes as a near must win, already.\n\n16. Gold Coast Titans (15)\n\nIt was always going to be a slow rebuilt at the Titans. After their loss to fellow strugglers the Cowboys, it may be slower than expected.\n\nJayden Campbell returned and looked brilliant, despite the 30-16 loss. There's a positive there.\n\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui's 48 minute stint for under 100 run metres is not justifying his massive pricetag.\n\nYou'd think they simply must beat the Dragons, at home, on Sunday evening.\n\n17. Manly Sea Eagles (17)\n\nManly had the bye this weekend and it couldn't have come at a better time.\n\nAfter losing two straight games, at home, the pressure is well and truly on. \n\nThey've had maximum time to prepare for the visit of DCE and his Roosters outfit.