Ben Hunt perhaps sits in the middle of experience and unconventional when it comes to Queensland's replacement options for Tom Dearden.

While Hunt is a proven halfback, he has not consistently played the role in recent seasons, regularly shifting between hooker and the halves throughout his career.

Still, few players understand the demands of State of Origin better than the veteran playmaker.

His most iconic career moment came in the Origin arena back in 2022, when he sealed Queensland's Game 3 victory with a famous intercept try after charging down a Nathan Cleary kick, helping the Maroons secure a 22-12 win and series triumph.

Although Hunt was playing hooker that night, the moment showcased exactly why Queensland have relied on him for so long, composure, competitiveness and the ability to deliver in pressure moments.

Importantly, Hunt's experience at halfback should not be overlooked.

During his seven seasons at the Dragons, he primarily played in the 7 jersey and has also consistently filled the role for Brisbane whenever Adam Reynolds has been sidelined through injury.

Across his career, Hunt has played 20 games for Queensland and amassed 360 NRL appearances, making him one of the most experienced options under consideration.

Even this season, he has shown he can still perform as a starting halfback.

Hunt started in the halves during Brisbane's thrilling 18-14 victory over Melbourne earlier this year, producing a try assist and two tackle breaks in a composed display against one of the competition's strongest sides.