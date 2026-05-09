Kalyn Ponga starred in a dominant win over the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday afternoon and spoke highly about what his side is capable of.

It wasn't long after that, which had room for a question about Queensland Maroons and Cowboys halfback Tom Dearden, who suffered an ankle injury in a loss to the Eels on Friday night.

Kalyn Ponga's reaction to finding out how long Dearden would be out for was shocking, a two-word reaction that would sum up the state of Queensland learning the timeline of recovery.

"S***... f***," he said.

"That's pretty bad," Ponga continued after learning of the news.

"I feel for Tommy. He's been playing good footy. I know how hard he works, how much he loves his footy, how much he loves Queensland, he's going to be shattered. I think Queensland's going to be shattered.

"Obviously, I want to play good footy next week. My focus is getting that right and just see what happens after that."

The Knights' fullback was dominant with the ball in his hands, having seven line breaks, almost the same amount of line breaks for his tackle busts and ran 176 metres in the 44-10 win.

With the performance Ponga had on Saturday afternoon, there have been talks about whether he will be the fullback for the Maroons or if it will be Reece Walsh.

Knights coach Justin Holbrook is confident in any Knights player who gets selected, not only in Ponga, but also Bradman Best.

"He's such a good strike centre... attacking and defensively, he's outstanding," he said about Best.

"He's such a good strike centre... attacking and defensively, he's outstanding.

"It's up to whatever they (selectors) do over the next couple of weeks, but I'll be thrilled for him if he got picked. He's such a class player."