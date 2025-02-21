The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed they have arrived in Las Vegas with 22 players ahead of their Round 1 clash against the Penrith Panthers.

A top-four side last year, the Sharks are aiming to build on that heading into 2025, and new recruit Addin Fonua-Blake features among the squad to take the challenge to the four-time defending premiers.

The squad features all of the expected starting 17 for the Sharks, although Sione Katoa misses the trip after suffering an injury during the pre-season challenge.

Sam Stonestreet heads to Las Vegas and is likely to start on the wing, with the remainder of the run on side looking the same as it did last year.

All of William Kennedy, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Kayal Iro, Jesse Ramien, Braydon Trindall, Nicho Hynes, Jayden Brailey, Oregon Kaufusi, Teig Wilton, Briton Nikora and Cameron McInnes are set to feature alongside Fonua-Blake and Stonestreet.

The race for the bench spots will heat up though, with one of Daniel Atkinson and Jayden Berrell likely to feature, while three of the remaining forwards will also win spots, with Braden Hamlin-Uele, Billy Burns, Tuku Hau Tapuha, Tom Hazelton, Hohepa Puru and Siosifa Talakai travelling.

Mawene Hiroti is also making the trip as the other member of the 22-man squad.

The Sharks game against the Panthers will be the last of four on the day, kicking off at 3:30pm on Sunday, March 2 (AEST).

It will be preceded by an English Super League clash between the Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, the NRL season opener between the Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors, and a women's international match between Australia and England.

Sharks squad to play in Las Vegas

Daniel Atkinson

Jayden Berrell

Blayke Brailey

Billy Burns

Addin Fonua-Blake

Braden Hamlin-Uele

Tuku Hau Tapuha

Tom Hazelton

Mawene Hiroti

Nicho Hynes

Kayal Iro

Oregon Kaufusi

Will Kennedy

Cameron McInnes

Ronaldo Mulitalo

Briton Nikora

Hohepa Puru

Jesse Ramien

Sam Stonestreet

Siosifa Talakai

Braydon Trindall

Teig Wilton