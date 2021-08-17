Cronulla have announced veteran halfback Shaun Johnson has been released from his contract, with the 30-year-old returning home to New Zealand with his family for the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

The Sharks revealed the news on Tuesday, with Johnson requesting to leave for New Zealand after being able to secure a flight across the Tasman.

The decision comes after Johnson suffered a hamstring injury late last month, which placed his season on hold.

Johnson will return home to New Zealand ahead of the off-season, and will link up with the New Zealand Warriors from 2022, abruptly ending his tenure with Cronulla.

“I can’t thank the Club, staff, members and fans enough for the past three seasons. I’ve loved every minute in the black, white and blue, suiting up with the boys each week is something I never take for granted and thank them for welcoming me and making Cronulla my home away from home,” Johnson said said via the club's announcement.

“Although it’s not the way I wanted it to finish, I leave with a smile and good relationships. UpUp!.”

The Sharks star has played 44 games for Cronulla since moving to the Shire ahead of the 2019 season from the Warriors.

“We acknowledge and thank Shaun for his three years at the Sharks,” Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta

“Shaun was the ultimate professional on the field, the highlight being him winning the Porter Gallen Medal as the Club’s best after an outstanding 2020 season. He was also popular and always engaging with our members, fans and corporate partners in making a significant contribution off the field as well.

“Everybody at the Sharks wishes him a speedy and full recovery from his current injury and all the best for his return to the Warriors in 2022."

The Kiwi representative made his NRL debut with the Warriors in 2011, playing eight seasons at Auckland before moving to Cronulla.