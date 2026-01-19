The Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks have locked in one of their most promising young forwards ahead of the 2026 season.

The club has secured Jesse Colquhoun on a four-year contract extension through to the end of the 2030 season.

Colquhoun becomes a cornerstone of Cronulla's forward pack rebuild, joining star hooker Blayke Brailey as the only Sharks players currently contracted through to the turn of the decade.

The extension comes despite significant interest from rival clubs, a reflection of the upside Colquhoun has shown across 29 NRL appearances to date.

However, the back-rower said loyalty played a major role in his decision after the club stood by him through a brutal run of injuries.

“I'm extremely grateful I get to stay here for the next four years,” Colquhoun said.

“The Sharks' loyalty towards me in those tough times definitely hasn't gone unnoticed, and that's why I'm glad to call this place home.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing they're signing me on a long-term deal.

“Hopefully I can return the favour by playing good, consistent footy.”

Sharks general manager of football Darren Mooney praised Colquhoun's resilience and long-term potential, believing the forward can grow into a leader of the pack.

“Jesse's resilience, work ethic and talent have made him one of the most promising young forwards in the game,” Mooney said.

“It's no secret that he had plenty of teams chasing him, but it says a lot about his character and the culture at our club that he's recommitted long-term.

“While he's still developing, we see Jesse as someone who can lead our forward pack long into the future.”