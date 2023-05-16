The Cronulla Sharks have revealed their injury problems have taken another hit, with Cameron McInnes to be ruled out for four weeks after suffering a broken hand.

McInnes sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Manly Sea Eagles, with the former St George Illawarra Dragons forward sustaining the injury during the first half.

He was able to complete the game despite the pain, making 32 tackles and 11 runs during his 41 minutes on the park.

That will now see McInnes head to the casualty ward though as he waits for the hand injury to heal. He will likely miss three games against the Newcastle Knights (Round 12), Brisbane Broncos (Round 14) and Melbourne Storm (Round 15), with a bye in Round 13. It will leave him a chance of returning on Sunday, June 18 for a clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs on home soil, before the men from the Shire have a bye in Round 17.

That would mean, if he can't return for Round 16, then he will certainly be back on the park for a local derby against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 18.

Given the Sharks are also missing Braden Hamlin-Uele and Toby Rudolf, it makes a significant hit to their forward depth ahead of Saturday's game with the Knights, where Royce Hunt will be joined in the starting front row by Oregon Kaufusi.

Kaufusi missed last Sunday's game through illness, but has now recovered and will play this weekend, while Hamlin-Uele is in the 22-man squad and an outside chance at returning.

In a further blow for the Sharks, Siosifa Talakai has been ruled out with a neck injury, although he is likely to return following the bye in Round 14 against the Broncos.

Kick-off in the game against the Knights, to be played in Coffs Harbour, is set for 3pm (AEST).