The Cronulla Sharks have upgraded the contracts of one of their most promising playmakers as they invest in the future.

Named as halfback for the 2023 Australian Schoolboys team and former NSW representative in touch football, Riley Pollard has been progressing through the club's ranks and could potentially make his NRL first-grade debut next season.

Previously joining from the Penrith Panthers, Zero Tackle can reveal that the Cronulla Sharks have upgraded the contract of Pollard.

This will see him join the club's development list for next season - alongside Liam Ison - before progressing into the club's Top 30 roster for the 2027 NRL season.

Starting in the SG Ball Cup at the beginning of the year, he has become the number one option in attack for the Sharks Jersey Flegg Cup team and is destined to be the perfect backup to Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall.

Before this season began, he was meant to feature in the NRL Pre-Season Challenge before being ruled out due to concussion.

His inclusion into the club's Top 30 roster for the 2027 season makes him the third player signed for that season following Addin Fonua-Blake and Nicho Hynes.