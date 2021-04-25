NRL Rd 7 - Sharks v Bulldogs
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 24: Siosifa Talakai of the Sharks is sent to the sin bin during the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, on April 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Cronulla Sharks forward Siosifa Talakai has hit with a grade three charge by the match review committee for his alleged shoulder charge on Bulldogs forward Matt Doorey.

The 25-minute incident also saw Talakai sent to the sin bin and he is now facing a six-week suspension, with an early guilty plea reducing that to four weeks.

But in typical NRL fashion, Talakai’s hit on Doorey has divided the rugby league community with plenty believing the hit was perfectly legal, while others think it was a textbook shoulder charge.

Due to Talakai being sent to the sin-bin and Doorey failing his HIA following the hit, the Bulldogs were the first club to make use of the new 18th man rule.

Bulldogs utility Brandon Wakeham played the last few minutes of the match after being named as the club’s 18th man.