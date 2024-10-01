The Parramatta Eels have reportedly signed Cronulla Sharks forward Jack Williams.

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of Cronulla's forward pack since debuting in 2018, making 124 appearances for the club at NRL level

That includes 49 games over the last two years, where he has barely missed a beat for the Sharks in the middle third of the field.

Predominantly playing off the bench, and splitting his time between the middle and the edge, Williams averaged 99 metres per game this season and tackled at almost 94 per cent.

Once touted as Cronulla's long-term answer to Paul Gallen's retirement, Williams may not have hit that level, but he has been more than serviceable for a long period of time in the Shire, and will be a boost to Jason Ryles' side for 2025, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting he has signed a three-year deal that will see him relocate to the west of Sydney until at least the end of 2027.

It comes at an intriguing time for the Eels, who are set for a major reshaping of their side under Ryles next year, with a series of players no guarantee to be at the club, or in the NRL if they are.

One player who has departed is Reagan Campbell-Gillard, with the prop yet to sign with a new club, but having his release confirmed by the Eels.

That frees up a spot in the middle third, and while other players will put their hand up for it, Williams could well be in with a chance of starting alongside Junior Paulo and J'maine Hopgood in the middle third for the Eels, who struggled for both depth and talent in the middle at times this season.

It's understood Cronulla were keen on retaining Williams, but couldn't make a competitive offer given salary cap constraints, not improved by the addition of Addin Fonua-Blake next year.