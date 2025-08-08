The solid form of Cronulla Sharks back-rower Billy Burns has seen the forward rewarded with a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club for an extra 12 months.

Arriving at the Shire in 2024 following stints at the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons, Burns has been extremely valuable to the club's forward pack, adding depth to the roster.

This has seen him feature in ten first-grade matches, score two tries and now be handed a new one-year extension for the 2026 NRL season.

"I'm thrilled – the club believed in me a couple of years ago and I definitely believe in the club and where we're going," Burns said in a statement.

"I'm stoked to stick around, be with this group another year and get after it again. The level of coaching is great. I've got plenty of trust in Fitzy (Craig Fitzgibbon) and what we learn off him and the coaches.

"The group we have here is awesome – we're tight-knit and there's plenty of enjoyment playing with these guys.

"I'm feeling the belief off the coaches and the boys. It allows me to play my game and follow the structures they put in.

"I want to keep playing as much NRL as I can – that's always a goal – and help the team succeed as much as I can, on and off the field."

A Parkes Spacemen junior, he will appear in this weekend's match against his former team at Jubilee Stadium.

"Billy has worked hard to make the most of every opportunity that's come his way this year, not only holding his own in the NRL but having a genuine impact," Sharks GM of Football Darren Mooney said.

"He's a positive character around the locker room and is very popular with his teammates. It's great to have him at the club for another season."