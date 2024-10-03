The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the signing of Cronulla Sharks forward Jack Williams.

On a three-year deal, the new contract will see Williams move from the Shire to the west of Sydney through to the end of 2027 as Jason Ryles looks to rebuild his side.

Williams, who can play on the edge or in the middle, was once touted as Paul Gallen's long-term replacement at the Sharks.

That hasn't materialised, but he has still been a key cog in the system for Craig Fitzgibbon in recent times, and will bring plenty of experience with him to the Eels who have lost Reagan Campbell-Gillard out of their engine room for 2025.

The club's director of football Mark O'Neill said Williams was an important signing who will fit in with how the club want to play.

“Jack is a player who has been on our radar for a while. His experience and leadership qualities will be great for our culture and align with how we want to play going forward," O'Neill said in a club statement confirming the news of Williams' signing.

"We're pleased to continue building a strong list ahead of the 2025 preseason for the NRL program."

Williams, who has played his entire NRL career with the Sharks, has 124 NRL games under his belt since debuting in 2018, and has managed 49 of those in the past two campaigns.