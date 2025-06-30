Round 16 truly had it all.

Thursday night saw one of the games of the season. Friday evening saw one of the most painful to watch games of the season.

We had two brilliant Origin auditions from fullbacks while Nathan Cleary showed that, even while injured, he can still be the match winner.

Off the field we had honesty sessions, big moves for 2026 and two sides names for the Origin Decider.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 16 and beyond:

1. The Sharks supposedly held an "honesty session" before their trip to Melbourne. Unless the session, run by Craig Fitzgibbon, was run in front of a mirror, it was a complete waste of time. The Sharks coach is well thought of by the club but has overseen a horror run of five losses from six games. The club has now slipped out of the Top Eight. Time to turn the focus to the man who has re-signed several underperforming players long term.

2. The perception is that the Wests Tigers are a better side this season. Are they though? They currently sit just one game away from last place and they are struggling to put a side out on the park week to week. Jarome Luai has been good, but I'd argue has not delivered on the excitement his signing brought about. I see some good signs but Tigers fans look resigned to another season without Finals footy.

3. Speaking of the Tigers, why did they let Tallyn Da Silva go early? It serves no purpose. He hardly came across as a Lachlan Galvin-like distraction. He played pretty well the other night, and quite frankly, the Tigers need bodies right now. I understand the cap savings next year but with the June 30 deadline about to expire, this makes no sense.

4. Billy Slater obviously holds big concerns over Reece Walsh's readiness to play Origin Three. He has named a rookie in the centres and shifted Valentine Holmes back to the wing rather than picking Walsh. Holmes is an all time great on the wing but his Origin One efforts weren't great. Meanwhile, blooding a Rookie in a decider? Just pick Walsh.

5. Selwyn Cobbo's future has finally been decided, with the Broncos outside back moving to the Dolphins next season. This makes sense in a big way. Cobbo won't have to pack up and move for one season. Jack Bostock's ACL injury means he'll be racing the clock for Round One next year. Cobbo can play anywhere one to five with Jake Averillo able to shift into the halves. Great business.

6. The one-year deal with the Phins pretty much confirms that Cobbo will be the first signing announced by Mal Menininga and the Perth Bears. He is a big name with unlimited potential. I love it!

7. What is going on with Laurie Daley ignoring the form of Keaon Koloamatangi and sticking with a prop rotation that didn't work in Game Two? I've completely given up on Terrell May ever getting picked, but to overlook Koloamatangi for the painfully average Stefano Utoikamanu is a head scratcher. No wonder people are pointing to the Craig Bellamy connection. Draw your own conclusion.

8. George Williams is linked with a return to the NRL. He is too good for the Super League, so I'm glad to hear this. The Dolphins have shot down suggestions he was headed to the club. I can think of five or six clubs where he could be an asset.

9. How scary are both the Panthers and Broncos right now? The Warriors' hold on a top-four spot looks shaky, especially with news that Luke Metcalf may miss the rest of the season. The Dogs will be looking over their shoulder, too, with the Panthers and Broncos ready to pounce.

10. I know I've said this before but I will scream it from the rooftops if needed. Brad Fittler's likely being announced as Kangaroos coach shows just how bad our coaching stocks are right now. He oversaw a dreadful stint as Blues coach and gets laughed out of NRL interviews. The gig seems to go to whichever former player is available rather than on merit. Cameron Smith was 110% the correct call.

11. I hate being negative, although let's be honest it rates well, but it's hard to see where the Tigers, Titans and Knights win another game this season ... other than against each other. It could be a riveting race to avoid the wooden spoon. They'll prob all beat the Sharks.

12. I loved the look of Tom Trbojevic at centre. He did cop a few shots but the class will return. I can't believe Anthony Seibold is already talking about shifting him back to fullback. He has to save Turbo's long-term career by sticking with this.

13. Jason Demetriou is about to be names as PNG Fuzzy Wuzzy coach. I love this move. The fact that he's already the PNG national coach is a brilliant step, plus the fact that he's willing to move and be based in PNG is outstanding. Wayne Bennett has lost the magic. I know AD's stint at Souths wasn't all he had hoped but no one has succeeded post Wayne Bennett.

14. There have been a few under-the-radar June 30 moves. Da Silva is a clever pick up for the Eels while young Jake Arthur's move to Newcastle is welcomed. I can't believe the Knight's didn't let Jack Hetherington move to Manly. He needs a fresh start and the Knights are getting no value out of him.

15. The Panthers/Dogs game on Thursday night was one of the most entertaining games of the season. Just goes to show you don't need big score-lines to have a good game.

16. On the other side of the coin, that Eagles/Tigers mess on Friday evening was an absolute punish to endure. Manly scored some fun tries but that first half should be played at school detention to punish kids who act up.

17. Cody Walker's contract extension as the Bunnies makes no sense at all. He was good on return from injury on Saturday night but left the field with another injury. This is the same club that wouldn't re-sign the aging and supposedly injury-prone Adam Reynolds.

18. Cameron Ciraldo can make all the snippy comments he likes in press conferences but a decision on Lachlan Galvin's Dogs role needs to be made very soon. Twice he has come on and upset the flow of his side in three weeks. I'm not having a go at the kid, he's still finding his feet. Ciraldo has hooked Reed Mahoney twice to the detriment of his side.

19. How was Anthony Seibold's reacting to pressure by presenting "facts" before Friday night's game? The fact is, Manly have been terrible during long stretches of his stint. He seems more worried about convincing fans that he's a good coach than being a good coach.

20. Almost the second that Cobbo's aforementioned move to the Dolphins was announced, the negative stories started coming out. I don't think there's any need for that. Cobbo needed a move, the Broncos didn't see him as a priority and he shifted. Seems pretty standard to me. Do we really need to hear he slept in or played PS5 games late on away trips?