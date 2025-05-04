The Cronulla Sharks have announced an extension of their partnership with their apparel supplier for the next five years until the end of the 2030 NRL season.

Already contracted with the Sharks until the end of 2026, Classic Sportswear will remain the exclusive apparel supplier for the club's NRL, NRLW, and elite pathways teams.

The brand also supplies uniforms to several other clubs in the Cronulla District, including Como-Jannali, Joeys, St John Bosco Engadine, De La Salle Caringbah and Kurnell Stingrays.

"We're pleased to be aligned long term with Classic Sportswear, further solidifying the bond between two outstanding Sutherland Shire brands," Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said in a statement.

"Classic Sportswear's products over the past two-and-a-half years have been extremely well received by our squads, staff and supporters.

"They are the premier supplier in the business and understand rugby league through and through, optimising player performance while constantly elevating their striking designs.

"We're grateful for the continued backing of Warren Carney, Ross Smart and their team and we're excited about what we can achieve together over the next five years."