Round 23 produced a series of results that ensure all of the major battles will go down to the wire.

The Storm and Dogs kept the pressure on the table-topping Raiders while Penrith entered the Top Four.

The Roosters spun the Top Eight battle on its head by absolutely smashing the previously high flying Dolphins.

The Sharks and Broncos losses keep Manly interested despite their woes.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings, following Round 23?:

Canberra took a huge step toward the Minor Premiership in overcoming Manly on Friday night, 28 points to 12.

Ethan Strange crossed for a hat-trick in a best on ground effort. Xavier Savage overcame an early defensive mishap to return serve via a try and a brilliant overall performance.

A bye this weekend locks in two more points and a week's rest before the very serious stuff begins.

The Storm kept their Minor Premiership hopes alive with a 22 points to 2 win over the Broncos.

Xavier Coates crossed for a double, but it was Harry Grant who, again, was best on ground. Ryan Papenhuyzen is slowly returning to near his best.

A true Finals preview kicks off this weekend's round as the Storm travel to play the Panthers. This could decide the Minor Premiership and top four.

The Panthers have snuck into the top four with a month of footy to go. It would have been unheard of eight weeks ago.

They whacked the poor Knights off the park on Friday evening. Casey McLean crossed for a double in the nine-try onslaught. Penrith had ten of the best 13 players on the park, at least.

Thursday night's blockbuster against the Storm will help shape the season. A win here and Penrith become title favourites, again!

The Bulldogs' win on Saturday night all but secures a top-four finish whilst also proving they can beat good teams in the wet.

Matt Burton's boot played a huge part in the victory while Jacob Kiraz continues to perform whatever task is asked of him.

Friday night's clash with the Roosters can officially land them a top-four spot while pushing their hopes for a top-two finish, or even Minor Premiership win.

The Broncs survive here only due to the inability of sides around them. Brisbane were massively outplayed, albeit playing without luck, by the Storm.

They lost both halves, to hamstring injuries, in one defensive play. That will put any team off their game.

Brisbane does need to get it together quickly, though, as local rivals the Dolphins are in town for a Saturday evening blockbuster.

The Sharks saw their top four hopes go up in smoke at the hands of the Dragons on Saturday afternoon. They have no one else to blame but themselves.

The highlights were few and far between as the Sharks were outenthused and outplayed by a Dragons side playing for pride.

Anything less than a comfortable win against the Titans on Saturday afternoon should see them not even bother come Finals time.

The Roosters roared back into Finals contention with their second straight win over a fellow top-eight contender. This time it was the Dolphins.

James Tedesco is set to secure the Dally M medal. Mark Nawaqanitawase crossed for a hatty. Spencer Leniu scored a highlight-reel try before halftime. Overall there were 11 tries scored in the 64-12 win.

It doesn't get any easier as the Roosters host the Bulldogs on Friday night. Another win though and suddenly they become a serious threat.

8. New Zealand Warriors (7)

The Warriors shocking run of form continued on Saturday night as they were played off the park by the Bulldogs. They dropped their top four spot as a result.

Samuel Healey continued his impressive start to his NRL career, crossing for a try. Unfortunately, Te Maire Martin's failed HIA will further stretch their halves.

Friday night presents a chance to get back to winning ways when they host the Dragons.

The Dolphins suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of the Roosters, to say the very least.

The 64-point to 12 hammering, at home no less, puts their top-eight hopes in serious danger.

An "away" game against Brisbane this Saturday evening is now must win.

The Dragons outplayed local rivals the Sharks on Saturday afternoon. It was their first win over the Sharks in five years.

Clint Gutherson was best on ground in the game. Hayden Buchanan was brilliant on his debut. Dragons fans will be wondering where he was a few months ago.

A tough trip to New Zealand awaits. If they play as they did this past week, they're a real crack.

The Tigers enjoyed the bye this weekend which takes them to 22 competition points. The Finals are gone but the Tigers have a great chance to round out their season successfully.

That starts on Sunday afternoon when they can end the season of opponents Manly at Allianz Stadium.

Manly have suffered a nightmare fortnight that has tipped their hopes of playing Finals footy upside down.

Tolutau Koula was absolutely breathtaking in the capital but otherwise the visitors had no answers for the Raiders power game.

Manly simply must beat the Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Allianz. A loss and their season is done.

The Eels sent their fans home happy via a Mitch Moses field-goal and one point win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Josh Addo-Carr reclaimed his status as fastest man in league, also crossing for a highlight reel double. Dylan Walker is playing his role off the bench to perfection.

You'd expect the late season form to continue on Saturday night when they make the small trip to Accor to play the Bunnies.

The Cowboys were a messed up draw and pass away from upsetting the Eels on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately this ends any chance they had of Finals.

Jaxon Purdue crossed for a double and threatened far more often at centre but the Cowboys just lacked that polish to get the win.

They host Newcastle on Sunday afternoon. Their season is done but they need to win this game for their fans, and dare I suggest coach!?

The Bunnies have all but avoided the wooden spoon via their two point win on the Gold Coast over the Titans.

Latrell Mitchell was the match winner upon return. The amount of times I type that must frustrate the Souths fan base. Alex Johnston is now two tries closer to the try scoring record.

Saturday night's clash with the Eels is suddenly very winnable.

The Knights 48 points to 12 thrashing at the hands of the Panthers puts them right in the wooden spoon firing line.

Shout out to Newcastle fans who continue to brave horror weather conditions and a below average team. They keep turning out in huge numbers!

Sunday afternoon's trip to Townsville presents a real opportunity to get away from the wooden spoon battle.

For the second week in a row the Titans watched a potential victory slip away.

Jayden Campbell has been very good but a schoolyard mistake of not putting the ball down for an easy try will haunt him, and the club.

If they want to avoid finishing 17th this season they need to beat an out of sorts Sharks on Saturday afternoon.