The NRL's match review committee have dished out three charges from Friday evening's double-header, but all three players will escape with fines.

Two of the charges came against Cronulla Sharks forwards Blayke Brailey and Addin Fonua-Blake, while South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Jamie Humphreys has also been pinged for an offence.

In the early game, which the Sharks won against the Sydney Roosters, Brailey and Fonua-Blake were charged for separate offences within a minute of each other.

Brailey was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous throw charge against Roosters back Billy Smith. It's a first offence on his record, so he will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he is found guilty at the judiciary panel.

The tackle led to Smith being taken from the ground for a HIA, which he failed.

He will now be stood down for 11 days under the NRL's mandatory concussion stand down period.

Fonua-Blake was then penalised and placed on report for a shoulder charge less than 60 seconds later, but he too will only face a Grade 1 charge for the shot on Lindsay Collins. The shoulder charge carries a tougher penalty though, so he will cop a $1500 fine with an early guilty plea, or $2000 if he is found guilty at panel.

Humphreys, on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a second half offence in his side's loss to the Penrith Panthers.

The tackle on Dylan Edwards is also a first offence on his record and he will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses at the judiciary panel.

Humphreys wasn't placed on report during the game, however, teammate Jack Wighton was. He has not subsequently been charged.

Brailey, Fonua-Blake and Humphreys will have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to determine their pleas.