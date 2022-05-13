Cronulla's forward pack looks set to be bolstered in the wake of claims that white-hot options Jack Williams and Braden Hamlin-Uele are primed to put pen to paper on a pair of extensions to stay on in the Shire.

Though the prospect of keeping the duo on their books is enough to see a black, white and blue party spark up around Shark Park, the club's reported ability to finally broker a deal with Briton Nikora is sure to see several more corks popped in celebration.

While the pair of lively line runners had entered 2022 on the final year of their respective deals with the Sharks, their soon-to-be recaptured signatures signal that Cronulla's press into premiership contention is likely to become a sustained one.

Though both Williams and Hamlin-Uele are yet to dip their quills and officially ink on, News Corp scribe Dave Riccio has claimed the already luminous present, and the prospect of an even brighter future, was sure to have been the key selling point.

“When you cultivate success, no one wants to leave and that is what is happening down in Cronulla,” Riccio told Triple M listeners.

“Jack Williams, he is a hard-running front-rower, very talented, he was actually in contention for the player of the year award down there at the Sharks last season such was the year he had.

“I expect him to re-sign on a new two-year deal, and that will be quickly followed I believe by the re-signing of Braden Hamlin-Uele.

“So, again, Craig Fitzgibbon very much under a model of wanting to keep this collection of players together in the belief that the longer they play together, the more success they are going to have.”

Both Williams and Nikora have been selected to start for the Sharks in their Magic Round fixture against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Suncorp Stadium.