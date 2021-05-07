After joining the Sharks from the Bulldogs for the 2021 season and playing some of the best football of his career, 32-year old prop Aiden Tolman is in talks to re-sign with the Sharks for a further year.

Speaking to NRL.com, Tolman confirmed he’d “love to play on” in 2022.

“I’d love to play on. If I play good enough, I’m sure all that stuff rolls off the back of it,” Tolman said.

“There are a lot of guys off-contract here, we’ve obviously signed a coach now so the club knows where they are moving forward.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Of course, I’d love to stay at this club. The boys are really good. I’m settled here now.

“I’m really enjoying the style of footy they’re playing and obviously bringing in Fitzgibbon, who’s renowned for being an up-and-coming, really good coach, I’d be excited to continue playing here.

“The body’s feeling good, mentally feeling good and I still feel like I’m doing a job on the weekend. If those three boxes are ticked, I suppose it’s up to everybody else to think if they want me in their team.”

Tolman added incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon has contacted most of the players at the Sharks, but he is focusing on his football.

“I was lucky enough to be with Fitzy in a couple of Country camps. I know him from that,” Tolman added.

“But I’m not too concerned about him trying to contact me, I’m more focused on winning games as a footy team.

“If this is going to be my last season, I don’t want to be worrying about what’s going to happen next year.

The Sharks are also in talks to re-sign fullback Will Kennedy, who has started the 2021 season in great form with six tries and four try assists to his name through the first eight games of the season.

Kennedy, 24, was a junior product of the Sharks and made his way into the team through their pathway system and has shown plenty of promise since making his debut in 2019.

Kennedy said he loves the club and has spoken with the incoming Fitzgibbon.

“I love the club, I grew up around here when I was 16. I love Cronulla and it’s a good place,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to [Fitzgibbon]. He just introduced himself, that was mainly it. He sounds like a good bloke.

“I’m just waiting to see how my management goes [with getting a deal done] … I’m just playing footy at the moment.”

Both Tolman and Kennedy will be looking to help get the Sharks back on track, when they look to cause a major upset against last years runners up and current ladder leaders, the Penrith Panthers, on Friday night at BlueBet Stadium.