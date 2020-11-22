Cronulla coach John Morris has reportedly lost the support from a number of senior players at the club following a number of difficult post-season conversations with underperforming key figures.

Veteran pairing Andrew Fifita and Matt Moylan have both struggled to both find their best form and reach full fitness across the last two seasons, with Morris discussing the duo’s fragile future at the club and creating unrest within the camp.

Morris’ management had requested a contract extension past the 2021 season, with the Sharks turning down the offer as they turn their focus to next season.

“I feel very sorry for John Morris because he was left with overpaid, underperforming players,” Rothfield said on The Big Sports Breakfast.

“I’m talking about Matt Moylan, Josh Dugan and Andrew Fifita. He also lost Josh Morris this year and Bronson Xerri.

“Still in his two years at the club he has taken them into the top eight.

“But he is off contract next year, so his management have gone and asked for an extension and the Sharks have knocked it back.

“As I understand it they are going to wait 10 weeks into next season before making a decision and just see how the Sharks are travelling.

“I think this is a dangerous story when coaches futures are debated in the media as his will be it will have a very unsettling effect on the football team.”

Morris held tough conversations with Moylan and Fifita following the Sharks’ top-eight finish, with the pair’s season review interviews placing a rift between the playing group and their coach.

“There is all this talk about John Morris losing the sheds and the support of the senior players,” Rothfield said.

“I think this story is correct, but I applaud John Morris for the reason this has happened.

“What he did was he went to Matt Moylan and said if you can find another club go find one. And he read him out his performance review for the last two years and it has been ordinary.

“He also went to Andrew Fifita and said, you are struggling with your knee and you can’t keep your weight in order and you are struggling to train let alone play.

“Have you thought about medical retirement?

“And players don’t like being asked these tough questions or being told the truth.

“Wade Graham is best mates with Moylan and it unsettles players and Aaron Woods is close to all these boys and this is the problem they get.

“But John Morris is doing his job. He’s right these boys needed to have the chat.”