Cronulla Sharks chairman Steve Mace has launched a passionate defence of Nicho Hynes, slamming the rising tide of public criticism directed at the star halfback as “narrow-minded” and “borderline un-Australian,” and calling on fans to rediscover some perspective before tearing down one of the game's most scrutinised figures.

A victim of early-career success, the 2022 Dally M Medal winner has become an unlikely lightning rod for criticism in recent weeks, with pundits and fans alike dissecting his performances and questioning his ability to influence key moments.

Some have pointed to the emergence of Braydon Trindall as the Sharks' dominant playmaker, suggesting Hynes has been relegated to a secondary role.

Others, like rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns, have admitted they're at a loss to explain how the former poster boy of Cronulla's attack can recapture his old form.

But Mace has had enough. The Sharks boss came out swinging in an interview this week, accusing the game's culture of succumbing to a tall poppy syndrome that feeds on bringing down the very players it once celebrated.

“You can't be a superstar all day, every day on the field. He's still a human being. People have to get off his back,” Mace said, speaking with Newscorp.

“If it (the criticism) was said in the workplace, in another environment, or even among your peers, you'd be absolutely raked over the coals, the way some people carry on. Remember, these players are people. If Nicho was your family member, how would you feel?”

The commentary hasn't been confined to fan forums or pub debates.

Johns, one of Hynes' most vocal supporters in 2022, said after Round 2 “When the game was on the line, sort of didn't see Nicho the last 10 to 15 minutes … I ­really have no idea how to rebuild it.”

Mace has insisted that Hynes is doing exactly what's being asked of him by Craig Fitzgibbon and his coaching staff.

“We don't want a superstar. We want someone to do their job,” he said.

“So if the coach is happy, then get off his back. It's that simple.”

Fitzgibbon also addressed the noise earlier in the season, calling it “a bit weird” and expressing frustration that narratives were forming after only a handful of games.

Mace has now encouraged Sharks supporters to stick with the team rather than amplify negativity.

“If you call yourself a Sharks fan, then support your players, team and club,” he said.

“Why are we bringing the game down? Let's remove the negativity from the game.

Whether the Sharks' halves combination is sustainable long-term remains to be seen, but Mace is adamant that success won't come from throwing players under the bus after every flat patch.

He challenged fans to consider the human element behind the headlines, and warned against the rush to judge.

“It's Australia's tall poppy syndrome,” he said.

“There is this ‘let's bring down who's at the top' mentality. I don't understand people who think it's acceptable ­behaviour.”

Hynes will have another opportunity to quiet the critics when the Sharks face Canberra in Round 5.

Lining up opposite Jamal Fogarty, who has been linked to Manly in recent weeks, Hynes will again shoulder the expectations of a club that has backed him to lead their premiership push.