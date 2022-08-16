Just when it looked as though Round 22 would go (relatively) controversy free, there was that decision in the nation's capital.

The decision kept the Raiders' season alive although I dare say it will be taken out of their hands by one of the competition's form sides this weekend.

Meanwhile a former contender continues to fall while their halfback is recovering. Then there's the Panthers ...

Where did your team land following an entertaining Round 22?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

For the first time, in literal years, the Panthers aren't the form team of the competition. That said they are still the undisputed title favourites.

They were outplayed by the Storm, at home no less, on Thursday night but we all know the circumstances. They were missing a kings ransom worth of talent.

Don't let this faux form slump fool you; the Panthers are still very much the team to beat. That said, I cannot remember the last time they were held scoreless.

2. Cronulla Sharks (3)

The Sharks all but ensured they'll finish in the top four via a comfortable win over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. This despite them missing four of their back six.

Nicho Hynes may have edged ahead of Ben Hunt in the race for the Dally M medal with yet another best on ground performance. He was far from the only star on the night though.

Rookies Lachlan Miller and Kade Dykes combined for the try of the week while Royce Hunt and Braden Hamlin-Uele both crossed for tries in dominant performances.

3. Sydney Roosters (4)

I said it in this week's 20 thoughts and I will repeat it here; I don't want to run into the Roosters when it comes time for elimination finals.

They are flying right now. All of their big stars are approaching top form, with Sio Siua Taukeiaho still to return. He will bolster the game's form forward pack.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Matt Lodge and Victor Radley all monstered the Cowboys pack. From there the Roosters attacking players had a field day in the 32-18 win.

4. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys endured an emotional weekend and can absolutely be forgiven for being slightly under par this past weekend.

That said, their grip on second spot is now in jeopardy thanks to a fairly convincing loss to the red-hot Roosters.

The Cowboys' pack were absolutely flattened by their opposites. Drinkwater and Robson were kept very quick as a result and neither of the Cowboys' halves could wrestle back momentum.

5. South Sydney Rabbitohs (6)

If the Roosters aren't the team to avoid in Week 1, then the Bunnies certainly are. Ironically they may meet in the first week of the finals as the Bunnies are roaring home.

Cameron Murray is on another planet right now form wise. Latrell Mitchell is simply unstoppable. If he is missing this weekend then Souths attack is hugely blunted.

They blistered the Eels to the tune of 26 points to nil, in the Eels own backyard. This side is scary good!

6. Melbourne Storm (8)

The Storm continued their return to form with a big scalp on Thursday night. Yes, it's an understrength version but beating Penrith at home under any circumstances is a great sign.

Nick Meaney was very good upon his return, allowing Cam Munster to return to the halves. Brandon Smith had his best game in many weeks.

David Nofoaluma will benefit greatly from his stint under Craig Bellamy. The Storm look somewhere back to their best. A scary thought with cattle still yet to return.

7. Brisbane Broncos (6)

It was far from their most polished performance of the season but the Broncos are back to their winning ways via their 18-point victory over the Knights.

Selwyn Cobbo announced his return with a hattrick while Ezra Mam scored one of the tries of the weekend. Corey Oates rounded out the try scoring and continues to present his World Cup credentials.

The Broncos looked a different side with Te Maire Martin back in the custodial role. Everything he touched turned to gold. Payne Haas and Corey Jensen won the middle.

8. Parramatta Eels (6)

The Eels continued their indifferent form by producing one of the all-time stinkers on Friday night. They were held scoreless in front of their own fans by a vastly superior Souths outfit.

Parra's stars all ran for big metres but they failed to create anything of note in terms of chances. Two line breaks makes for dire reading.

Yes they're missing Mitch Moses but otherwise have all their weapons on board. Not a good night for a side quickly slipping out of contention.

9. Canberra Raiders (9)

The Raiders kept their slim Final's hopes alive with some last second defence, and some luck - although I would argue they were owed after the way their last game against the Dragons ended.

At times it looked as though the Raiders would run through the hapless Dragons yet at other times it looked as though they had no answer for a rookie number six.

My guess is the Raiders, despite being favourites to win their three remaining games, have left their run too late.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

Manly officials and fans will use the easy excuse of the jersey distraction as ending their season, however truthfully Manly haven't looked like finals contenders for many weeks.

I make no apologies for putting this as bluntly as I am; Manly were blown off the park by a substandard NRL side heading into the fixture on the back of ten losses.

Their only saving grace is this weekend they host a Sharks side who simply cannot win at Brookvale otherwise they'd be looking down the barrel yet again.

11. Canterbury Bulldogs (11)

The Dogs travelled across the Tasman as absolute morals to blow the Warriors off the park. Instead they were embarrassed, and rightly so.

On paper the signs were there; Paul Vaughan made 160 metres, Kyle Flanagan scored a try and looked good in attack, only 31 missed tackles...

42% kick defusal percentage! Yuk! A second rower recording under 20 metres despite playing over 70 minutes? Yikes. A wasted opportunity for the Dogs.

12. Newcastle Knights (12)

Newcastle were always long odds to repeat their winning ways of Round 21 but they were every bit as dour as their 18-0 halftime deficit suggested.

Daniel Saifiti was rewarded for a huge effort with a try while Knights fans will hope Bradman Best's consolation will spark a form revival in their centre.

It's tough to lose a game by 18 points despite having 53% possession and a vastly superior completion rate (80% to 69%) but the Knights found a way.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

Dragons fans will leave Sunday's game frustrated by a late refereeing decision they probably should have been given, although only a similar error in advance kept them in the finals race this long.

Talatau Amone was utterly fantastic, crossing for a hattrick of tries and setting up his side's fourth for Tautau Moga. Ben Hunt was 9/10 on the day kicking both a 40/20 and a 20/40.

Jack Bird looked surprisingly at home in the dummy half role. There were positives here but the reality is it's another season sans finals footy for the Red V.

14. New Zealand Warriors (15)

What a performance! The Warriors are a completely different beast in front of their home fans. They battered the Bulldogs on Friday night.

Shaun Johnson made up for a horror interception with a try that looked a lot like peak Shaun Johnson areas. Edward Kosi has a monster future.

It was party time in Auckland for a huge crowd as the Warriors ran in seven tries. This was an entertaining game in which the Warriors were way too good for their visitors.

15. Gold Coast Titans (16)

I think I speak for Titans fans here when I ask; "where has that performance been for the past ten-plus weeks?"

The Titans were in another class than the travelling Sea Eagles. AJ Brimson had spiders on him. No Manly player wanted any part of tackling him.

Beau Fermor was incredible. David Fifita pushed offenders aside in scenes akin to under-eight footy. Brian Kelly had a field day out wide. What a performance from the Titans, who now look as though they can avoid a wooden spoon that seemed theirs for overly two months.

16. Wests Tigers (14)

Following a month of super spirited football from their club, Tigers fans would have expected better in Tamworth on Saturday evening.

For the second time this season the Tigers failed to spark anything against the Sharks. A hotly debated try from dummy half and a 56th minute try to Luke Garner were all she wrote for the Tigers.

Daine Laurie deserves a statue for his efforts. While other Tigers watched Royce Hunt stroll by, Laurie put his body on the line despite being outweighed by almost literally 40 kilos.