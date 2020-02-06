The future of Sharks veteran Josh Dugan hangs in the balance following the development of a new injury.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the 29-year old is battling a chronic knee problem that may require surgery, threatening to end his season before it starts.

Cronulla have been shopping the centre for several months with no takers, largely due to the size of his $800,0000-a-season contract.

His management will meet with Sharks coach John Morris and other club officials on Thursday.

Fox Sports has labelled Thursday’s catch up a “crisis meeting”, and while Sharks sources didn’t go that far, have said it was being held with reason.

Dugan did take to Twitter to vent his thoughts on the story.

Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story 👀🤷🏻‍♂️😂 — Josh Dugan (@Josh_Dugan) February 5, 2020

When asked by a fan to share his side of the story: Dugan responded: “Not hiding mate, me speaking up isn’t going to put me in a better place,” Dugan said. “If I speak up it doesn’t benefit me. Just know the story written today is a load of … lol.”