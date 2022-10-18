Former Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has dismissed a report linking him to the Manly Sea Eagles, claiming he hasn't even spoken to the club yet.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that Flanagan, who is currently in England as Papua New Guinea's director of football and also works with the St George Illawarra Dragons as a recruitment consultant, had already agreed to terms with the Sea Eagles, who are looking to rebuild their coaching staff after the departure of Des Hasler.

The report also suggested that Jim Dymock is on the club's radar as they look to build a staff under Anthony Seibold.

The club are of the opinion that the roster is capable of challenging for a premiership, with Scott Penn previously stating that the battle now is to build a football department to match after the club parted ways with Des Hasler a week ago.

It has been reported that Seibold will come to Manly on a three-year deal as head coach, with all of Flanagan, England rugby coach Eddie Jones and former Blues great Laurie Daley all on the radar to join him.

Dymock was added to that list yesterday.

However, speaking to Fox Sports, Flanagan rubbished the claim, suggesting he hasn't even spoken to the Sea Eagles yet and has in no way, shape or form agreed to terms with the club as the report suggested.

The original report said the Sea Eagles were extra keen to have Flanagan on board as soon as possible given Seibold's arrival at Manly will be delayed until at least the end of November by his current commitment as part of Jones' coaching staff in the English rugby union set up.

Manly are scheduled to kick-off their pre-season on November 10 and will look to move quickly to put the finishing touches on their coaching plan for 2023, with Seibold expected to sign in the coming days.