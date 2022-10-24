Cronulla Sharks coach Shane Flanagan has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles in an assistant coaching capacity, however, still requires a release from the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Flanagan, who is currently away with the Papua New Guinea Kumuls at the Rugby League World Cup in England in a director of football role - but was seen doing most of the halftime coaching in their first game of the tournament against Tonga - is currently employed by the Dragons as a recruitment consultant.

That role will come to an end provided the Dragons agree to part ways though, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that he has signed a three-year deal to come on board at the Sea Eagles.

It's understood the Dragons won't stand in Flanagan's way of a move to Manly.

A clause will be added to the contract however so that Flanagan could leave after 12 months if the opportunity to coach an NRL team arose.

It will mean his contract will run for the same length of time at the club as that of Anthony Seibold.

While neither deal is official as yet, it's understood Seibold will sign a three-year deal with the Sea Eagles, and his time at the club will commence at the back end of November, immediately following his commitments with the English Rugby Union team.

It's understood Manly were keen to secure Flanagan to oversee the first month of the pre-season given Seibold won't be in the country, while former Titans assistant Jim Dymock, who left the club at the back end of the 2021 season, is also reportedly set to head to the Northern Beaches.