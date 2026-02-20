Coach Shane Flanagan has confirmed he will not be fast-tracking young halfback Kade Reed into first grade, insisting the club must prioritise long-term development over short-term fixes.

Reed starred in the Dragons' opening trial victory against the Knights, immediately igniting excitement among supporters eager for a spark in the Illawarra spine.

However, the Dragons' subsequent Charity Shield loss to the Rabbitohs — despite fielding a near full-strength side against what many considered a second-string South Sydney outfit — only intensified scrutiny around the club's playmaking stocks.

With Reed absent from that clash, fans have begun questioning whether the teenage playmaker should be rushed into the halves for Round One in Vegas.

Uncertainty surrounding the current pairing of Kyle Flanagan and Daniel Atkinson has further fuelled calls for change, particularly after the Dragons' attack struggled throughout last season.

The Dragons finished 15th in 2025, with the halves combination a constant talking point.

The Dragons have not featured in finals football since 2018, and supporters are understandably weary of consistent losses and underwhelming performances.

But Shane Flanagan has made it clear he will not bow to outside pressure.

“There are a lot of people out there that want me to play Kade Reed in Vegas,” Flanagan said on the Dragons Den podcast.

“That would be suicide for Kade and for me. No matter what position people play in, I have got to manage their careers and when it is right and when they are physically strong enough.

“To play Kade against Kikau and all of them is just asking for him to lose his confidence.”

Flanagan stressed that while Reed may be able to physically handle the step up, the mental toll of being exposed too early could prove damaging.

“He might be able to handle 80 minutes and do OK and we come out of it and go, he was okay," Flanagan said.

“But you have got to talk about the kid's confidence and belief and having a long career.

“When you start playing NRL, you want it to be positive and not be all negative, standing behind your own goal posts and having negative thoughts and wondering if you are strong enough or whether you can defend well enough.

“Kade has got some really good qualities, and he has just got to work on some other things.

“He will put some size on over the next 12 months, and he has done some pre-seasons with us, but now he is full-time.

“I think that full-time training in a strength program, and I think he is 74kg now, and I think he will get up to probably 80kg by the end of the year without a doubt.”

Flanagan dismissed comparisons to smaller players across the competition.

“People say there are some other players in the competition that are smaller than him,” Flanagan said.

“Well, they might be smaller than him, but not too many of them defend on the front line. They are mostly fullbacks.”

Beyond the physical demands, Flanagan emphasised the immense responsibility that comes with wearing the No.7 jersey.

“He has got to run a team,” Flanagan said.

“He has got to feel comfortable to tell some 200-gamers to get out of the way or do this or that.

“It is a tough job as a halfback, and it comes under a microscope, and if you don't do it right once or don't do your job, you are under the microscope.”

For Flanagan, the goal is not simply giving Reed a taste of first grade — it is ensuring that when he arrives, he is ready to stay.

“I am going to manage Kade's career and look after him because he does have a career in front of him, and when he gets there, I don't want to put him in and take him back out again three or four weeks later.

“He goes in there to stay and start his career, so hopefully it is at some stage this year, and he gets an opportunity, and he will take it because he has been a really good kid for us the last three or four years he has been in NRL training on and off.

“The boys love him. He is good to have around the joint, and he has got some real qualities, but his time will come.

“From our perspective, Kade has done a good job, and we are lucky to have him, but don't be impatient.”

As the Dragons look to rebuild after another disappointing campaign, Flanagan's message is clear: sustainable success will not come from panic selections.