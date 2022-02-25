The St George Illawarra Dragons have announced former Cronulla Sharks head coach and assistant coach at the Red V Shane Flanagan has been signed as a list management consultant.

Flanagan, who has made it clear he wants back into an NRL head coaching job following his time with the Sharks which ended in controversy, will commence his new role under general manager of football Ben Haran and pathways director Ian Milward with immediate effect.

Flanagan coaches at the Sharks between 2010 and 2013, and again between 2015 and 2018, logging a total of 185 games on either side of a suspension.

He was ultimately dumped out of the NRL system for breaking the terms of his suspension during 2014.

A successful coach however, he led the Sharks to their maiden premiership in 2016. He was de-registered by the NRL in December of 2018.

His de-registration would last for less than a year before he was allowed to join the Dragons as an assistant coach in November of 2019, where he would spend just a single year before being turfed out by new coach Anthony Griffin who built his own football staff.

Now, Flanagan will return in the recruitment and retention role.

Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said in a statement Flanagan would help the football program at the club, which has struggled for the best part of a decade and finished in 12th place last year.

"To have someone of Shane's calibre return to the Dragons will only complement our football program, particularly in the dynamic environment that is list management," Haran said.

"Shane will work closely with the club's recruitment and retention committee to ensure the Dragons' list remains competitive for many years to come.

"In my time previously working with Shane he clearly demonstrated his vast rugby league knowledge and connections throughout the game. We look forward to him returning to the Dragons."