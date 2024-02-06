St George Dragons

The Dragons have only made one change from last week, with Angus Clark entering the team and wearing the No.14 jersey, replacing Xavier Ndaira. In other team news, Cyrus Stanley-Traill will start with Viliami Hikila moving to the bench.

1. Tyler Peckham-Harris

2. Zachariah Nachar

3. David Afu

4. Campbell Lyons

5. Jesse Williams

6. Shadi Hammoud (c)

7. Brandon Tikinau

8. Ryan Hutchinson

9. Isaiah Fagalilo

10. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

11. Jacob Halangahu

12. Cyrus Stanley-Traill

13. Finau Latu

Interchange: 14. Angus Clark 15. Viliami Hikila 16. Corey Ackers 17. Risiate Smythe

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles have made two changes, with Trey Watson and Heath Turner joining the interchange bench. Their inclusions mean Leonard Plati and Rome Toomey will move out of the team.

1. Riley Burke

2. Lachie Davis

3. Benjamin Keene O'Keefe

4. Alton Naiyep

5. Druzel Taula

6. Charlie Boyle

7. Callum Dowell

8. Simione Laiafi

9. Bailey Schneider

10. Campbell Munn

11. Jett Jackson

12. Dylan Coyte (c)

13. William Lane

Interchange: 14. Blake Long 15. Heath Turner 16. David Kelly 17. Trey Watson