The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the New South Wales competition.
St George Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles
St George Dragons
The Dragons have only made one change from last week, with Angus Clark entering the team and wearing the No.14 jersey, replacing Xavier Ndaira. In other team news, Cyrus Stanley-Traill will start with Viliami Hikila moving to the bench.
1. Tyler Peckham-Harris
2. Zachariah Nachar
3. David Afu
4. Campbell Lyons
5. Jesse Williams
6. Shadi Hammoud (c)
7. Brandon Tikinau
8. Ryan Hutchinson
9. Isaiah Fagalilo
10. Loko Pasifiki Tonga
11. Jacob Halangahu
12. Cyrus Stanley-Traill
13. Finau Latu
Interchange: 14. Angus Clark 15. Viliami Hikila 16. Corey Ackers 17. Risiate Smythe
The Sea Eagles have made two changes, with Trey Watson and Heath Turner joining the interchange bench. Their inclusions mean Leonard Plati and Rome Toomey will move out of the team.
1. Riley Burke
2. Lachie Davis
3. Benjamin Keene O'Keefe
4. Alton Naiyep
5. Druzel Taula
6. Charlie Boyle
7. Callum Dowell
8. Simione Laiafi
9. Bailey Schneider
10. Campbell Munn
11. Jett Jackson
12. Dylan Coyte (c)
13. William Lane
Interchange: 14. Blake Long 15. Heath Turner 16. David Kelly 17. Trey Watson