The SG Ball Cup will enter week two of the finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm
1. Cameron Bamblett
2. Dom Farrugia
3. Andes Johansson
4. Nathan Howlett
5. Aidan Kebourian
6. Lorenzo Talataina
7. Lincoln Fletcher
8. Elijah-Shane Tapau
9. Lachlan Coinakis
10. Ryda Talagi
11. Jezaiah Funa-Iuta
12. Christopher Petrus
13. Max Popo
Interchange
14. Tom Summer
15. Wesley Paktoi
17. Trace Beattie
19. Isaac Jim
1. Waka Hammond
2. Joseph Vela
3. David Tuariki
4. Victory Isaako
5. Alize Clarke
6. Jordan Hamlin
7. Riley Brannock
8. Kobi Floro
9. Lockyer-Azile Foliola
10. Cooper Clarke
11. Kyu Fiaui
12. Frank Howarth
13. Micah Warena
Interchange
14. Jai Bowden
15. Phoenix Woods
16. Charbel Kheirallah
17. Edward Lyons