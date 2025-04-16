The SG Ball Cup will enter week two of the finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

2. Dom Farrugia

3. Andes Johansson

4. Nathan Howlett

5. Aidan Kebourian

6. Lorenzo Talataina

7. Lincoln Fletcher

8. Elijah-Shane Tapau

9. Lachlan Coinakis

10. Ryda Talagi

11. Jezaiah Funa-Iuta

12. Christopher Petrus

13. Max Popo

Interchange

14. Tom Summer

15. Wesley Paktoi

17. Trace Beattie

19. Isaac Jim Melbourne Storm 1. Waka Hammond

2. Joseph Vela

3. David Tuariki

4. Victory Isaako

5. Alize Clarke

6. Jordan Hamlin

7. Riley Brannock

8. Kobi Floro

9. Lockyer-Azile Foliola

10. Cooper Clarke

11. Kyu Fiaui

12. Frank Howarth

13. Micah Warena

Interchange

14. Jai Bowden

15. Phoenix Woods

16. Charbel Kheirallah

