The long-running debate over the timing of the Indigenous and Māori All Stars clash has been reignited once again, with player availability becoming a growing concern ahead of the 2026 season.

Squads are due to be announced next week for the February 15 fixture in Hamilton, New Zealand, but selectors are still waiting on final calls from clubs as the NRL's calendar continues to tighten around the game.

The All Stars match now sits in a difficult window, wedged between the pre-season challenge, the Las Vegas season opener, and the start of a 27-round NRL campaign, all before a Rugby League World Cup later in the year.

With four clubs preparing to travel to the United States just a week after the All Stars clash, several teams are reluctant to expose their key players to an additional high-intensity fixture so close to the season opener.

The Brisbane Broncos World Club Challenge against Hull KR on February 20 has already ruled out three players who featured in last year's All Stars match, while the Vegas-bound clubs are also expected to make a number of their stars unavailable, though in some cases the final decision will be left to the players themselves.

As a result, a growing list of names from last year's clash are now in doubt, including Māori representatives Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai and Leo Thompson, alongside Indigenous stars Dylan Lucas, Josh Curran and Josh Kerr.

The unavailability of the Las Vegas teams also removes other potential selections, such as Dylan Brown and Trey Mooney from the pool.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs remain one of the last clubs yet to confirm availability, with question marks hanging over Latrell Mitchell and David Fifita as they manage calf and rib issues, respectively.

Mitchell, in particular, faces further uncertainty after missing last year's All Stars match through suspension and spending significant time sidelined in recent seasons.

With teams departing for the United States shortly after the All Stars fixture, the tight turnaround is increasingly being viewed as an unnecessary risk for players already navigating heavy workloads.