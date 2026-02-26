As the 2026 NRL season approaches, a new wave of young talent is ready to make their mark across the league.

Some will be looking to build on previous debuts and fight for a regular spot in the top 19 rotation, while others are expected to make more limited appearances, using each opportunity to showcase their potential and hint at the stars they could become.

With speed, agility, leadership, and raw power on display, these emerging players are poised to shake up their clubs' lineups and make this season one to watch.

Cooper Bai (Gold Coast Titans)

The Gold Coast Titans currently hold one of the largest future NRL prospects, Cooper Bai. The 19-year-old moved into a train and trial deal with the Gold Coast in his first year out of school after being a part of the Future Titans.

Bai is a powerful forward who possesses a hard-running game and a dominant defensive style. With fans aligning his playing style to that of fellow teammate Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, the rookie is set to elevate the Titans' middle.

The lock made his international debut last year for PNG, and featured in the QLD u-19's State of Origin win against NSW, where he started at lock. He also made his NRL debut with the club last year in Round 27 and is looking to become a regular part of Hannay's first-grade squad.

Bai has recently extended his contract with the Gold Coast through to 2028, but the Titans may still face a battle to retain him, with the PNG Chiefs reportedly circling.

Mitchell Woods (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Mitchell Woods has long been touted as the long-term halfback at the Bulldogs, and could finally get his chance for consistent game time this year.

The 19-year-old is a Canterbury-Bankstown junior who has been a part of numerous grand final junior sides for the club, and also represented NSW in the U-19 State of Origin last year.

The playmaker is known for his commanding kicking game, physical ball-carrying and sharp game management.

The rookie is yet to make his NRL debut; however, depending on how Burton and Galvin shape up in the halves, there is a chance Woods could don the number 7 jersey this season, pushing Galvin to five-eighth and Burton back to centre.

For now, Woods will be limited to the sideline for the first few rounds of the season after a recurring hamstring injury.

Haemasi Makasini (West Tigers)

Haemasi Makasini has been touted as one of the main breakout stars of the 2026 pre-season challenge.

The centre appeared in both of the Tigers' trials, racking up four tries over the two games.

Although a centre at trade, Makasini is also able to appear on the wing, making him an invaluable member of Benji Marshall's back line.

The 18-year-old made his NRL debut last year in the final game of the season, securing a try and making a lasting impression.

With his agility, strength and speed on full display throughout the trials — highlighted by his steamrolling of Dylan Edwards — Makasini appears to have cemented his place in Marshall's starting side and is firmly in contention for the prestigious Rookie of the Year award.

Kade Reed (St George Dragons)

The young halfback has already made a strong impression in the Illawarra after his performance in the trials, with fans calling on coach Shane Flanagan to fast-track the playmaker into the halves pairing.

Reed has showcased speed off the mark, composure beyond his years and a willingness to back himself in big moments, along with a defensive edge that belies his age — traits that have quickly elevated him in the club's long-term plans.

The 19-year-old has joined the St George Illawarra Dragons Top 30 for the first time and, while he may not yet be in immediate contention for Flanagan's starting halves, an untimely injury or a dip in form from Atkinson could open the door for a first-grade debut later this season.

Liam Ison (Cronulla Sharks)

The 21-year-old made his NRL debut in 2024, but unfortunately, an ACL injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, preventing him from building on his first appearance. Despite this setback, Ison's potential has remained clear to coaches and fans alike.

He combines genuine speed, sharp agility, and a natural eye for exploiting gaps in the defence, making him a constant attacking threat whenever he has the ball. His ability to read the game and support line breaks adds an extra dimension to any team he plays on.

Although Ison has missed recent trial matches due to ongoing knee soreness, his emerging talent and dynamic style are already creating competition for the Sharks' No.1 jersey, putting pressure on incumbent Will Kennedy.

If fully fit, Ison could become a recurring weapon for the Sharks, offering both explosive attacking options and a reliable presence under the high ball.

Coby Black (Canberra Raiders)

The Canberra Raiders moved quickly to sign Coby Black after he announced his premature departure from the Broncos system late last year.

The 19-year-old is recognised as a halfback prodigy and was high in line to be Adam Reynolds' successor for Brisbane; however, the signing of Jonah Pezet led him to look elsewhere.

The promising playmaker is yet to make his NRL debut, but has conjured quite the resume, representing the Queensland U-19's State of Origin team twice since 2024, including captaining them to victory last year. Black was one of the top performers in the Origin matchup, totalling 90 running meters, a line break, 299 kicking meters, a try and a field goal in one half alone.

Black is currently out of contention for the halves to start the season with a neck injury he endured back in December.

Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)

The 19-year-old forward made his NRL debut in the final round of last season and is quickly making a name for himself, building on an impressive junior career.

Hopwood has rapidly risen through the Knights' development system, earning multiple accolades in 2024, including the SG Ball Cup's Player's Player, Player of the Year, and the Elijah Faalua Award for Leadership. He is a two-time Under-19s NSW Blues representative, an Australian Schoolboy, and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 ASSRL National Championships, highlighting his skill, consistency, and leadership at every level.

Although dealing with a few niggling injuries that kept him out of pre-season runs, Hopwood is expected to make an impact in the Knights' middle this year. The club is taking care not to rush his development, ensuring he has a long-term future with the team.