One of the ongoing surprises to start the 2026 NRL season has been the overlooking of Canberra Raiders' centre Matthew Timoko by head coach Ricky Stuart.

While a foot injury hampered his preparation for the new campaign, the centre is now well and truly on the outside looking in thanks to the start to the season for his replacement, Simi Sasagi.

The utility, who at one point in time was seen as one of the best young halves in the game when he was progressing through the junior system at the Newcastle Knights, has become one of the more important players in the nation's capital for his consistency and his versatility.

Typically, he has been used in the second-row, but has had no problems slotting in at centre, and has now taken the opportunity presented to start the 2026 campaign with both hands.

Maybe then it was no surprise during the week that news emerged the Raiders have more or less told Timoko he is free to explore his options elsewhere.

It wasn't really up to the club given the centre is off-contract at the end of the season (although has a mutual option for 2027), but it now appears something of a guarantee that the 26-year-old will head for the Canberra departure lounge.

Timoko, who has played 112 games for the Raiders since his 2020 debut, has been a constant performer over the years for Stuart's side, and has nine Tests for New Zealand to his name.

That, frankly, makes him the type of player who will pick a up a contract elsewhere, continuing an NRL career where he has been underrated at the best of times.

Here are the most likely landing spots for the 26-year-old.