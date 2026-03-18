Bronson Xerri's name has lived in the headlines in recent days following his axing and apparent release request from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Dropped from Canterbury's 22-man squad for their Round 3 clash with the Canberra Raiders, the star centre has had everything from being unhappy with a switch of sides, to unhappy with a demotion to the NSW Cup levelled against him.

The Bulldogs, through ever-talkative director of football Phil Gould, have claimed Xerri hasn't asked for a release, but where there is smoke, there is generally fire.

It's understood plenty of clubs have already made inquiries with his management. It's not every day that a centre of his calibre comes up as a potential to leave their current club, if not immediately, then certainly at the end of the season.

Of course, his contract running to the end of 2027 with the Belmore-based outfit means there is no guarantee he is available at the end of this season.

With that in mind, we have looked at the most likely landing spots for Xerri, with some being more immediate than others.