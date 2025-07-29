Seven players scored a perfect 20 votes in Round 21 of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, with James Tedesco managing enough in the poles to extend his lead at the top of the leaderboard.

It was a round without a great deal of shake ups to the top ten.

Tedesco, who led by three votes last week, now has a ten vote lead after he polled seven during the Roosters loss to the Melbourne Storm, with the players behind him, Terrell May and Herbie Farnworth (who had a bye) both failing to score.

Connor Tracey has moved into fourth spot ahead of Isaiya Katoa (bye), but is now unlikely to play again in the regular season.

Addin Fonua-Blake has moved into the top ten on the back of a 16-vote performance, while Joseph Tapine is the other mover near the top with nine votes pushing him into the top ten.

The perfect games - seven of them in total - were all secured by players outside of the top ten, with the highest of them now being William Kennedy, who sits in 14th spot, Nathan Cleary in 17th spot, and Tom Dearden in 18th.

The other perfect games were recorded by Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant, Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses, Gold Coast Titans half Jayden Campbell and Canberra Raiders centre Matthew Timoko, while Matt Burton and Tracey split top spot for the Canterbury Bulldogs.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 21.

Top Ten

