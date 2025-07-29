Seven players scored a perfect 20 votes in Round 21 of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP, with James Tedesco managing enough in the poles to extend his lead at the top of the leaderboard.
It was a round without a great deal of shake ups to the top ten.
Tedesco, who led by three votes last week, now has a ten vote lead after he polled seven during the Roosters loss to the Melbourne Storm, with the players behind him, Terrell May and Herbie Farnworth (who had a bye) both failing to score.
Connor Tracey has moved into fourth spot ahead of Isaiya Katoa (bye), but is now unlikely to play again in the regular season.
Addin Fonua-Blake has moved into the top ten on the back of a 16-vote performance, while Joseph Tapine is the other mover near the top with nine votes pushing him into the top ten.
The perfect games - seven of them in total - were all secured by players outside of the top ten, with the highest of them now being William Kennedy, who sits in 14th spot, Nathan Cleary in 17th spot, and Tom Dearden in 18th.
The other perfect games were recorded by Melbourne Storm hooker Harry Grant, Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses, Gold Coast Titans half Jayden Campbell and Canberra Raiders centre Matthew Timoko, while Matt Burton and Tracey split top spot for the Canterbury Bulldogs.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 21.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|4
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|3
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|2
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Josh King
|1
|Josh King
|Josh King
|Josh King
|James Tedesco
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Luciano Leilua
|Scott Drinkwater
|Luciano Leilua
|Luciano Leilua
|3
|Braidon Burns
|Luciano Leilua
|Braidon Burns
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jacob Liddle
|Jacob Liddle
|Jacob Liddle
|1
|Jacob Liddle
|Braidon Burns
|Scott Drinkwater
|Braidon Burns
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|4
|Zac Lomax
|Adam Reynolds
|Zac Lomax
|Dylan Walker
|3
|J'maine Hopgood
|Dylan Walker
|Adam Reynolds
|Adam Reynolds
|2
|Adam Reynolds
|Zac Lomax
|Will Penisini
|Zac Lomax
|1
|Joash Papalii
|Joash Papalii
|Joash Papalii
|Joash Papalii
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Phillip Sami
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|2
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Phillip Sami
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|1
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Lindsay Smith
|Liam Martin
|2
|Liam Martin
|Lindsay Smith
|Blaize Talagi
|Lindsay Smith
|1
|Blaize Talagi
|Blaize Talagi
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|3
|Lachlan Hubner
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|2
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Lachlan Hubner
|Teig Wilton
|Tevita Tatola
|1
|Jye Gray
|Teig Wilton
|Tevita Tatola
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Dane Gagai
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jamal Fogarty
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Jamal Fogarty
|Joseph Tapine
|Dane Gagai
|Joseph Tapine
|2
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Dane Gagai
|Joseph Tapine
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Joseph Tapine
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Hudson Young
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Connor Tracey
|4
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Connor Tracey
|Matt Burton
|3
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|2
|Bronson Xerri
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|Viliame Kikau
|1
|Stephen Crichton
|Connor Tracey
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|7
|196
|2
|Terrell
May
|0
|186
|3
|Herbie
Farnworth
|0
|160
|4
|Connor
Tracey
|16
|141
|5
|Isaiya
Katoa
|0
|134
|6
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|16
|125
|7
|Payne
Haas
|0
|124
|8
|Joseph
Tapine
|9
|123
|9
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|0
|121
|10
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|120