Tom Chester may have broken the North Queensland Cowboys' 1.2-kilometre shuttle run record, but his time at the club could be coming to a close after reportedly attracting outside interest from several rival teams.

Returning to the field after his second ACL injury in three years, it hasn't taken long for Chester to impress club officials once again as he looks to fight for a regular spot in the back-line for next season.

Considered one of the most versatile players in the competition, Chester is nearing the final stages of his current contract. He has only played 12 games since his debut in 2022, largely due to his horrible luck with injuries.

Yet to secure his future beyond next season, The Courier-Mail reports that Chester has attracted the interest of at least seven clubs in the NRL, including the Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

"Pre-season's going to be pretty important for me to try and lock down a spot, but I'm just keen to get my body back at 100 per cent and work hard," Chester told WIN News two months ago.

The uncertainty surrounding Chester's future comes as fullback Scott Drinkwater and winger Murray Taulagi have both been linked with an exit from the Townsville-based club.

Although he has been one of their best performers in recent seasons, whispers have emerged that the future of fullback Scott Drinkwater "isn't secure" despite him being contracted for another two years until the end of 2027.

This comes as the Cowboys look to reclaim a spot in the NRL Finals series and also try to retain Jaxon Purdue, who may be shifted into the No.1 jersey in the coming years if he decides to re-sign with the club.

"Scott Drinkwater's future beyond his current deal isn't secure," News Corp journalist David Riccio said on the Code NRL podcast.

"When you hear that, it means there might be some leverage or mediation potentially about Scotty getting out of that contract at the Cowboys earlier than what it actually runs for."