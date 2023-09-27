While he's been a mainstay on Brisbane's right wing since debuting in 2021, Selwyn Cobbo is looking to move closer to the action next year.

Outside of occasionally deputising at the back when required, Cobbo has played his entire firs-trade career on the flank, earning a spot in the Queensland Maroons' backline, and remains well in the frame to debut for Australia next month.

However, the departure of Herbie Farnworth to the Dolphins has opened up a position in Brisbane's backline - and Selwyn is ready to take centre stage.

While he played the majority of his juniors at fullback, Cobbo did spend some time as a kid in the three-quarter line, and that's where his management declares he wants to return.

"Selwyn loves the Broncos and will play anywhere they want him to, but he does have a preference at centre or fullback," Cobbo's manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports.

"Reece Walsh obviously has the fullback spot sewn up for years to come but now there looks like being an opening in the centres next year with Farnworth moving on.

"Selwyn will give his all on Sunday night and then push for that vacant centre spot in the off season."

There's a few different options for Kevin Walters to choose from for the vacancy, with young gun Deine Mariner considered the largest chance to snare a spot.

The club has only signed Roosters' prop Fletcher Baker for next season, instead focusing on retention and promoting their youth, a similar strategy to Penrith and their astronomical rise.

The Staggs-Cobbo combination on the right-side will continue against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon before seemingly splitting up for good come the pre-season.