Australian Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters has admitted he will be "selfish" when it comes to picking this year's squad for the return of the rugby league Ashes.

While the Rugby League World Cup - to be hosted in Australia - is only another 12 months away, Walters admitted speaking at a promotional press conference for the Ashes that the global tournament, which hasn't been held since 2021, won't be on his mind.

He instead will be focused on the return of the Ashes for the first time in over two decades, with only a three-game contract to push his case for an extension and a chance to lead the Kangaroos into their World Cup defence.

"I'm a bit selfish - I'm looking to this year's series," Walters said per NRL.com.

"I want players ... I believe once they get the experience of playing in the green and gold in England ... that's a wonderful experience for them, so I feel the passion will come through.

"And what happens at the World Cup next year is a totally different scenario, but my focus is purely on this three-Test series and making sure we get players who want to put the green and gold on and who are very happy to wear the green and gold with pride."

Exactly what squad the Kangaroos are able to roll out with is still well and truly up in the air, with a host of players yet to decide which country they will play for.

The Kangaroos are already knowledgeable of the fact they won't have star prop forward Payne Haas to call on, given he has committed to playing for Samoa, while Origin stars Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow may also make the switch to the men in blue, who lost to the Australians in the 2021 World Cup final.

Queensland breakout centre Robert Toia is also set to line up for Tonga.

Walters confirmed he has no issue with players switching to play for their heritage nations if that's the preference, and won't push for answers out of those players until their club seasons are over.

The Australian side will not be picked until after the grand final, to be played on the first Sunday in October.

The Kangaroos, though, will still have a strong squad to take around the world with them, with questions lingering over the make-up of the 22-man travelling party.

One player who has put his hand up is Latrell Mitchell, with Walters confirming he has already spoken to the injury-plagued Rabbitohs star.

"I did speak to him earlier this week, and I'm going to catch up with him next week in Sydney," Walters said.

"From what I can gather, he was very keen to catch up and have a coffee, so that's always a good sign."

Mitchell is expected to play in Round 27 for the South Sydney Rabbitohs against the Sydney Roosters after missing recent weeks with a pinched nerve in his back, but will not take part in the finals series.