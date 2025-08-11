If you were to tell a Manly Sea Eagles fan in 2021 that the fullback spot was up for grabs, they would have laughed you out of the room.

However, this is the exact dilemma head coach Anthony Seibold has found himself in this year, and it seems like he is about to make a major call on the decision.

Tom Trbojevic made his return to fullback last week after a short stint in the centres, after an injury to Lehi Hopoate's shoulder ruled out the young star.

While the Sea Eagles suffered a heavy loss to the Canberra Raiders in Trbojevic's return to fullback, the former Dally M winner looked right at home, something Seibold clearly took note of.

‘Turbo' is reportedly set to retain his spot at fullback this week, according to The Daily Telegraph.

In a bid to keep the club's slim finals hopes alive, Seibold will end his experiment with Hopoate at fullback, opting to place the returning star on the wing instead.

In what is a must-win against the Wests Tigers this weekend, Seibold will be hoping to mirror the glimpses of success the Sea Eagles have shown throughout the year, believing Trbojevic at fullback is the way to do so.

While Hopoate has been identified as the fullback of the future at Manly, it seems Trbojevic is the star of the present and will be treated as such for the rest of the year.