Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is set to seek criminal charges once reports surrounding vile rumours made about him are uncovered by a European cybercrime unit, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Seibold had hoped that the cybercrime service would be able to unmask the perpetrator and original source of the rumours before Wednesday, but with new information available, the results have been delayed.

Seibold is believed to have reached deep into his pocket to find the names behind the rumours and move the information on to the police in hoping criminal charges will be the ending result.

The news comes 24 hours after the Broncos and 10 of their players were fined a total of $140,000 for breaching the league’s COVID-19 related protocols.

Seibold has spent some time away from the club as he left the Broncos’ bubble to deal with family matters.

The Brisbane coach will not pursue a defamation suit, with the case set to draw-out and potentially cost more in the long run.

“They are very confident they will be able to pinpoint it,” Seibold’s lawyer, Dave Garrett, said.

“I got some more information yesterday which I passed onto the cyber-security team and I’ve asked them to run with that. “Everyone is expecting a smoking gun [today], that the identity of the person will be revealed. I’d rather have a more thorough report than a rush job so Anthony can get the information he needs to proceed with the next step.