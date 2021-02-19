1. Off-season moves
Ins
Jonaiah Lualua (2021), Jack Martin (2021), Luke Metcalf (Manly Sea Eagles, 2021), Aiden Tolman (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2021)
Outs
Jayson Bukuya (retired), Cameron King (retired), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)
